The McKittrick Hotel's SPEAKEASY MAGICK is Moving to The Lodge at Gallow Green

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces its spellbinding experience, Speakeasy Magick, is relocating to The Lodge at Gallow Green. Performances in the hotel's winter rooftop hideaway begin on December 27.

Produced by Emursive, Speakeasy Magick presents legendary legerdemain by the city's top magical talents. Hosted by veteran Todd Robbins (Monday Night Magic), the enchanted experience features a combination of up-close-and-personal prestidigitation and parlor magic. New York City-based Robbins brings decades of experience performing on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and around the world to The McKittrick each week.

"Fooled and Fooled and Fooled Again!" "Miracles abound" at Speakeasy Magick. "Shared bewilderment, it turns out, can really bring a room together." -The New York Times.

Speakeasy Magick summons guests to the underground world of close-up magic as a revolving cast conjures amazing feats before their eyes. Audiences are transported to the top floor of The McKittrick in a vintage elevator car, where The Lodge and its residents await. Inside the rustic setting, cozy tables and a live jazz pianist set the scene for an evening of dazzling surprises.

Performers include Matthew Holtzclaw (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Patrick Davis (Monday Night Magic), Jason Suran (The Other Side), Mark Calabrese (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Matias Letelier (Matias' Magic & Mentalism), Prakash Puru (celebrity favorite), Alex Boyce (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage), Rachel Wax (A Taste of Magic), Noah Levine (Magic After Hours), and more.

The Lodge at Gallow Green is a cozy mountainside hideaway set in the Highlands of Scotland. Inspired by its downstairs neighbor, Sleep No More, which is based on Shakespeare's Scottish play, Macbeth, the rooftop is a perfect respite from the cold before or after one of The McKittrick's many theatrical experiences.

Speakeasy Magick performances are offered Wednesdays-Saturdays at 8pm through January 5, then Thursdays-Sundays from January 9 through March 8.

Tickets start at $100 and can be upgraded to include Champagne. Sleight-of-hand talents extend to the bar as well, where specialty drinks include the hotel's signature Sleep No More and barrel-aged cocktails like a stiff Old Fashioned.

The Lodge at Gallow Green is also open for pre/post-show drinks and seasonal fare daily, plus brunch on weekends. Reservations are recommended for brunch, dinner and large groups.

The McKittrick Hotel is open seven days a week. Located in West Chelsea near The High Line, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen, and the Meatpacking District, the venue offers a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From the award-winning immersive spectacle Sleep No More, late night jazz speakeasy Manderley Bar, and year-round rooftop hideaway Gallow Green, to The Club Car - currently home of Bartschland Follies and the upcoming production of long-running UK hit The Woman in Black - there are many reasons to visit.

For schedule, tickets and additional information, please visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), all-season rooftop bar Gallow Green (@GallowGreen), jazz speakeasy Manderley Bar (@ManderleyBar), and private event and performance space The Club Car - now playing Bartschland Follies (@BartschlandFollies) and Speakeasy Magick (@SpeakeasyMagick).

The McKittrick is also renowned for one-of-a-kind experiences including live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for May Fair, Halloween and New Year's Eve.

ABOUT Todd Robbins

Todd Robbins (@toddrobbins) is a New York City-based performer who has spent decades specializing in arcane forms of popular entertainment, offbeat amusements and intriguing deceptions. Robbins is renowned for his work in Coney Island and sideshow, magic, circus, ragtime piano and traditional jazz, medicine shows and burlesque.

For additional information, visit www.toddrobbins.com.





