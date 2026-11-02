Terry Byrne, General Manager of NYC's Westside Theatre, to Retire After 36 Years

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Terry Byrne, the General Manager of Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre, for thirty-six years, will retire at the end of this week. Dalton Zogleman, who has overseen operations at the Westside since 2018 and has worked alongside Byrne for the past eight years, will succeed her as only the second General Manager in the storied theatre’s history.

During her tenure, Byrne guided the Westside through more than sixty productions, including the historic 12-year run of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change and the record-breaking run of the current hit Little Shop of Horrors, which this past September became the longest-running production of the musical in history. She also served as Associate Producer of the New York productions of Trumbo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Political Animal. She began working Off-Broadway in 1984, first as a box office treasurer, and later as a company manager, including three seasons with the Mirror Repertory Theatre, and the commercial productions Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Road to Mecca, and Closer Than Ever, among others. Byrne served on the Board of Directors of the Off-Broadway League for twenty-seven years (1993–2020) and was the first female President in the Off-Broadway League’s history.

“As I look back in this moment and try to distill what I’ve learned, I am awed by the genuine beauty of theatrical collaboration,” said Ms. Byrne. “The hard-working folks who keep the wheels in motion—whether they step onto the stage and into the light or stand in the shadows with flashlights by their side—work in tandem to create moments of joy, insight, and emotion for audiences, who are part of that collaboration too. As I retire, I will hold in my heart the generosity and faith of my employer, Peter Askin, and my treasured partnership with Dalton Zogleman, who will lead The Westside Theatre into its next era. Long may they run.”

Zogleman, who has overseen the operations at The Westside Theatre since 2018, attended Rutgers and began his career at Huntington Theatre Company’s Calderwood Pavilion in Massachusetts. He later served as Assistant Director of the Brookline Arts Center. His regional producing credits include Heathers: The Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Glory Days.

The Westside Theatre, constructed in 1889 as a German Baptist Church and renovated under the management of Reno Productions, Inc. (Peter Askin, President), opened in March 1991 with And the World Goes ‘Round. Notable productions presented on its stages include Cagney; Turn Me Loose; The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey; Love, Loss, and What I Wore; Trumbo; I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; The Vagina Monologues; Full Gallop; The Cryptogram; Spic-O-Rama, and currently houses the smash hit Little Shop of Horrors, featuring book and lyrics by Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, music by Tony winner Alan Menken, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, now in its eighth year at The Westside Theatre.

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