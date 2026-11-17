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New York City’s Tenement Museum and Manhattan Theatre Club have announced a new collaborative event: Awake and Sing: A Conversation with Tyne Rafaeli and Laurie Anderson on Monday, November 30 at the Museum. Tickets are available now.

Rafaeli is the director of the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Clifford Odets’ classic play Awake and Sing!, which begins its run at Manhattan Theatre Club on December 15. The play tells the story of a multi-generational Jewish immigrant family, trapped in their tiny Bronx tenement amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. It wrestles with the perennial question of whether we can imagine a society where our survival does not come at the expense of our dignity.

Rafaeli's inspiration for directing the play comes not only from Odets’ work, but from her own family’s stories, including that of her great-aunt Shirley Novick, a Jewish immigrant from

Poland who became a garment worker and labor activist. Shirley and Rafaeli share a cousin in rock legend Lou Reed, who made a documentary on the former in 2010. Anderson and Annie Polland, President of the Tenement Museum, will join Rafaeli to discuss family, the play, and more.

A reception and mini-tour of the Tenement Museum will follow the conversation.

About the Tenement Museum

The Tenement Museum shares the stories of immigrant, migrant, and refugee families to connect past to present and build a more inclusive and expansive American society. Founded in 1988 by Ruth Abram and Anita Jacobson, the Tenement Museum radically challenged the methods, subjects, and approaches of museums and historic houses. While the stories of ordinary people are often overlooked, the Tenement Museum’s tours immerse visitors in the hallways, kitchens, and parlors where families carved out new lives in New York City, between the 1860s and 1980s. The Tenement Museum’s public programs, K-12 programs, and Your Story, Our Story interactive exhibit continue the conversation, using stories as points of departure for connection and learning.

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