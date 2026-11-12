Tea Alagić to Direct TERROR IS THE ORDER OF THE DAY: A TRAGEDY OF THE FRENCH REVOLUTION at ART/NY

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Tea Alagić will direct Ben Heineman, Jr.'s Terror is the Order of the Day: A Tragedy of the French Revolution, a theatrical portrait of the French Revolution's descent from hope and idealism to hatred and death. This production executive produced and general managed by ShowShow takes place February 26-March 28, 2027 at ART/NY's Mezzanine Theatre, 502 W 53rd St. With a distinguished ensemble cast, Alagić (The Brothers Size, Romeo and Juliet at CSC, Little Amal at Lincoln Center), who was born in and fled Bosnia and Herzegovina at 19 amidst the war and genocide, directs this vivid tragedy which reveals how fear spreads, how law becomes lawless, and how angry people drive France to extremism. Dangerous, timely, and intensely alive, Terror explores the two apocalyptic years of the French Revolution from the dethronement, trial, and execution of the King in 1792 to the end of the Great Terror and the execution of Robespierre in 1794.

The great drama of the Revolution forever altered world events and has special resonance in today's challenging political culture. Terror…is a “societal tragedy” where a revolutionary democracy descends into revolutionary dictatorship due to mass insurrections and the violent moral, political, economic, religious, and legal conflicts which arose after the fall of the ancien regime in 1789. The Revolution's noble aspirations turn into deadly destruction, as state terror imposes order through violence and murder masquerading as law.

The play is also an "ensemble tragedy” where the chaos, confusion, and conflict in France reveal the tragic flaws of key Revolutionaries who seek different paths to a new political order. Through intense confrontations, momentous debates, and emotional speeches, their ideas, friendships, hatreds, fears, prejudices, and conspiracies lead to their rise and fall. A Revolution born in idealism devours its children: Danton, Desmoulins, Robespierre, Saint-Just, Brissot, Madame Roland, Marat, and Hebert.

Heineman's Terror… employs an unusual structure to dramatize the ensemble tragedies within a turbulent society: a collage of short, fast-moving scenes immersing the audience in the multi-dimensional chaos and conflict of revolutionary France. The characters, at times, speak

the actual words of the period, as taken from speeches, personal journals, diaries, and letters as well as from newspapers and records of the National Convention. As the play ricochets between factions and classes of society, audiences are given a kaleidoscopic look into how momentous events played out on an intimate human level.

Terror…'s cast includes Ashley Bryant, Annabel Capper, Caitlin Clouthier, Erin Gann, Leland Fowler, Gideon Lazarus, Keshav Moodliar, Margaret Odette, Reynaldo Piniella, David Ryan Smith, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Joe Tapper. Its creative team is Emmie Finckel (Scenic Design), Anya Klepikov (Costume Design), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Design) Jane Shaw (Sound Design, Original Music), Yana Biryükova (Projection Design), Judi Lewis Ockler (Fight Choreography), Cara Hagan (Additional Choreography), Sydney Prince and Luke Pietrantonio (Production Management), Stephanie Yankwitt & Company (Casting), and Jane Skapek (Associate Director).

For audiences, this is also an opportunity to experience a rare collaboration: an exhilarating Off-Broadway debut from a distinguished journalist, lawyer, government official, and teacher who has spent a lifetime studying power, politics, ethics, integrity, and corruption—brought to life by an internationally celebrated director known for her ritual-driven theatrical language, whose own experiences as a refugee artist have shaped her lifelong commitment to human connection, cross-cultural exchange, and the transformative potential of theater.

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