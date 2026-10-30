THE SAD TRUTH ABOUT COUNTRY SONGS to Premiere as Staged Reading at the Tom Kane Theatre

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The world premiere of The Sad Truth About Country Songs, a Southern Gothic drama by Stephen Gracia, featuring Ashlie Atkinson and Dan Jameson, will premiere as a special one-night-only staged reading. The event will feature a live band and original music, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Tom Kane Theatre. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased now.

The evening will combine a staged reading of the play with live performances of its original music, bringing together an established creative team and musicians for an intimate theatrical experience.

Set in a house just outside Coalmont, Tennessee, The Sad Truth About Country Songs follows Amos Bartow, a man in his late 20s who has escaped custody and returned home to see his dying mother, Darla, one last time. Over the course of their final night together, mother and son confront family, faith, addiction, poverty, regret, and the choices that have shaped their lives. Their shared love of country music becomes a way of communicating the memories and emotions they struggle to express.

The piece is not a traditional musical, but rather a play with songs. Its original compositions are written by Stephen Gracia, Michael LoPorto, and Joseph Millazzo of the psychedelic dark-folk trio GreenLady. Millazzo will perform with the live band during the reading.

The work blends Southern Gothic storytelling, complex family relationships, and country music to explore grief, forgiveness, and the complicated bonds between parents and children.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 09 Hrs 02 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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