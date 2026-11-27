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Following its festival debut, The Plans We Made, written, directed, and produced by Dr. Danielle Bacibianco, has expanded from a one-act piece into a full-length play, with three productions scheduled across New York City and the United Kingdom in 2027.

Set inside a cramped Staten Island apartment, The Plans We Made follows Grey (Lillie Schenkel) and Aurora (Jordyn Rubinsky), two women who meet in Alcoholics Anonymous and build a fragile relationship out of shared recovery, desire, and the hope of becoming different people together. As Grey slips into relapse and becomes emotionally distant, their bond begins to fracture. As Aurora reaches for the version of the future they once dreamed of, intimacy bleeds into memory. Blending movement, sound, and poetic prose, the play explores recovery, longing, and queer desire.

2027 Productions

Originally premiering on the Beckmann Stage at the American Theatre of Actors during the 2026 Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF), the newly expanded full-length play will receive three productions in 2027:

June 2027

Midtown International Theatre Festival (New York, NY): The Plans We Made returns to MITF for the festival's 20th anniversary season, debuting its full-length script.

July 2027

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden (Staten Island, NY): The play will receive a production at Snug Harbor, bringing the story back to the borough where it is set.

October 2027

East 15 Acting School, University of Essex (UK): Making its international debut, the play has been selected by an MFA directing candidate as the production for her directorial thesis.

In addition to its upcoming stage engagements, The Plans We Made is now published and licensed for production through TinyScripted (www.tinyscripted.com), making the script available to theater companies, universities, and independent producers worldwide.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features Lillie Schenkel as Grey and Jordyn Rubinsky as Aurora. The creative and production team features Danielle Bacibianco (playwright and director), Krista Luongo (production assistant), Ozzie Soto (stage manager), Nora Shvartsberg (Costume Designer), Gary Moore (sound designer), Tori Sliwinski (sound technician), Holden Davies (lighting technician), Jordan Luongo (graphic designer), Michael Kelly (production cinematographer), and James Barone (production photographer).

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The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 10% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 3 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 7% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 6% 5 Kelsey Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE 30th Street theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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