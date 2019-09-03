THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY To Launch Tour In Scranton

Producers of The Office! A Musical Parody have announced that the television home of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company; Scranton, PA, will be the brand-new North American tour's first U.S. stop!

Performances will take place on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27 at the Scranton Cultural Center and tickets are on sale now. For more information on the show and tickets, visit BroadwayInScranton.com,

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans."

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour (FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is currently touring North America). "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. "And The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

For more information about the North American National Tour, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour.

The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. For more information about, The Office! A Musical Parody , please visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com.





