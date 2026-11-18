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OUT/PLAY will continue its fourth season with a new production of the play The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me by David Drake for a six-performance run from Thursday, December 10 to Sunday, December 13. The play, which will be directed by Cooper Howell (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, associate director) and will take place at The Chain Theatre.

The first performance of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me – the hit 1992 play which ran for a year Off-Broadway – on Thursday, December 10 will be special benefit for OUT/PLAY. That evening, playwright David Drake will be presented with the inaugural “STAND/OUT Award,” given to a recipient for theatrical excellence with significant contributions to queer theater-making, rewarding boundary-breaking, loud, and proud work.

The cast of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me will include Justin Anthony, Matt Brown, Chris Chinn, Samy Figaredo, Sam Jaffe, Kaleb Justin, and Neil Totton.

OUT/PLAY's fourth season will continue with What Every Girl Should Know by Monica Byrne, directed by Cecilia Bracey (February 4-7, 2027); The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, directed by Brynne O'Rourke and featuring a gender-expansive cast of queer, trans, and non-binary actors (April 22-May 2, 2027); and the return of the company's Pride festival, “Summer Shorts” (June 10-June 13, 2027). The season opened with Christopher Durang's Dual Durang, featuring The Nature and Purpose of the Universe and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains If All for You.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 19% 2 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 12% 3 Hayden Faulkner - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 11% 4 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 11% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 14% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 13% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 Robert Jay Pugh - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Theater 2020 at the Mark O'Donnell 6% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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