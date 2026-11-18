"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME is Coming to The Chain Theatre
The production stars Justin Anthony, Matt Brown, Chris Chinn, Samy Figaredo, Sam Jaffe, Kaleb Justin and Neil Totton.
OUT/PLAY will continue its fourth season with a new production of the play The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me by David Drake for a six-performance run from Thursday, December 10 to Sunday, December 13. The play, which will be directed by Cooper Howell (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, associate director) and will take place at The Chain Theatre.
The first performance of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me – the hit 1992 play which ran for a year Off-Broadway – on Thursday, December 10 will be special benefit for OUT/PLAY. That evening, playwright David Drake will be presented with the inaugural “STAND/OUT Award,” given to a recipient for theatrical excellence with significant contributions to queer theater-making, rewarding boundary-breaking, loud, and proud work.
The cast of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me will include Justin Anthony, Matt Brown, Chris Chinn, Samy Figaredo, Sam Jaffe, Kaleb Justin, and Neil Totton.
OUT/PLAY's fourth season will continue with What Every Girl Should Know by Monica Byrne, directed by Cecilia Bracey (February 4-7, 2027); The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, directed by Brynne O'Rourke and featuring a gender-expansive cast of queer, trans, and non-binary actors (April 22-May 2, 2027); and the return of the company's Pride festival, “Summer Shorts” (June 10-June 13, 2027). The season opened with Christopher Durang's Dual Durang, featuring The Nature and Purpose of the Universe and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains If All for You.
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