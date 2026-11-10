THE LESSON New York Premiere and More Set for Baryshnikov Arts Center Spring 2027

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Baryshnikov Arts Center has revealed its Spring 2027 season, bringing together an expansive range of music and dance, from the Baroque influences of J.S. Bach to new works by some of today's most adventurous artists. Highlights include the New York premiere of The Lesson, a collaboration between musician and composer Perfume Genius and choreographer Kate Wallich; the 13th installment of acclaimed flutist Claire Chase's Density 2036, a 24-year project commissioning new works for flute, featuring three world premieres; a program exploring Bach's musical influences performed by the Helicon Ensemble; and a celebration of Isadora Duncan's 150th birthday by Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company, featuring New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns and other special guests.

Bach's Library – February 23

On February 23, harpsichordist Avi Stein leads the Helicon Ensemble in Bach's Library, a program bringing together some of today's finest Baroque players to celebrate J.S. Bach and the composers he admired. Hear a Vivaldi concerto Bach himself arranged, one of the Paris Quartets by Georg Phillip Telemann (whose publication Bach helped fund), an expressive concerto grosso by Pietro Locatelli, and an operatic suite by Agostino Steffani. The program starts with Bach's own Concerto for Three Violins in D major, where everything he absorbed bursts to life in Italianate energy, intricate counterpoint, and dazzling exchanges among the soloists.

The Lesson – March 4–8

From March 4–8, BAC will present the New York premiere of The Lesson, a new evening-length music and dance performance work by musician and composer Mike Hadreas (Perfume Genius) and choreographer Kate Wallich. Combining Perfume Genius' experimental pop with Wallich's choreographic lens, The Lesson is a raw, uncompromising performance work inspired by The Piano Teacher, the notorious novel by Elfriede Jelinek, famously adapted for film by Michael Haneke. The Lesson examines what happens when desire has nowhere to go, and what we're rehearsing when we practice “good behavior.” The work moves through repression, longing, authority, and submission in unstable scenes where roles shift, and the unsaid becomes manically physical. The performance follows the artists' acclaimed 2019 collaboration The Sun Still Burns Here, and its afterlife in Perfume Genius's celebrated album Ugly Season. The score draws from both new and existing Perfume Genius music to be released by Matador Records.

Claire Chase's Density 2036 – March 13

On March 13, the 13th year of Claire Chase's Density 2036 project—a 24-year initiative dedicated to commissioning a new body of music for flute, described by The New York Times as “one of the great musical undertakings of our time”—will feature the world premieres of three new works by composer-performers Amir ElSaffar, Susie Ibarra, and Nicole Mitchell. All three composers will perform in their works alongside Chase and collaborating artists. ElSaffar, whose music draws on Iraqi maqam, premieres a new work for flute, trumpet, percussion, and two pianos of different microtonal tunings. Chase's longtime collaborator Ibarra, winner of the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in Music, premieres a new work for the improvising trio Talking Gong. Mitchell, one of the leading flutists and composers of her generation, premieres a new work for three flutes (Chase, Mitchell, and the dynamic multi-instrumentalist Douglas Ewart) with live electronics. This performance is a co-presentation with The Kitchen.

Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company – May 13–15

From May 13–15, Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company will celebrate Duncan's 150th birthday with revivals of rarely performed dances from Duncan's repertory. The program will highlight the importance of the choreographer's work today with performances by the company and celebrated guest dancers, including Mearns, and a world premiere by Belilove.

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