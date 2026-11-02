THE KING'S CRITIQUE Reveals Rush Policy Ahead of Off-Broadway Run

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The King's Critique will begin performances on November 3 at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W. 42nd Street). Led by Art Lab Productions (producer Meg Fofonoff) and Jordan Fisher Theatrics (producer Jordan Fisher), with executive producer Lisa Dozier Shacket, this limited engagement opens on Thursday, November 12.

A limited number of $35 rush tickets will be available the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9am. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets per performance. Rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The King's Critique is an original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes. King Benjamin (Justin Collette) decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine (Taylor Iman Jones) is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with playboy tenor Sebastian (Sky Lakota-Lynch)... but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. 'Bridgerton' meets 'South Park' in this gloriously inappropriate new musical comedy.

With music & lyrics by Nat Zegree (From Mozart to Pop Chart) and book & lyrics by Eric Holmes ('The Good Fight,' Fly More Than You Fall), The King's Critique is directed by Catie Davis (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical). The complete cast features Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six, Elephant Shoes), Tony Award nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders, Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Collette (Beetlejuice, School of Rock - The Musical), Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd, Billy Elliot the Musical, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'), Matthew Patrick Quinn (Hadestown), Gabi Carrubba (Just In Time, Dear Evan Hansen), Gilbert L. Bailey II (The Book of Mormon), Bridget Beirne (That Time of the Year), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Christian Fary (The Office! A Musical Parody), Timothy Matthew Flores (Here Lies Love), Amy Jo Jackson (Titus Andronicus), Kamal Lado (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Johanna Moise (Death Becomes Her, Hamilton), Geena Quintos (Here Lies Love), and Justin Sudderth (Mamma Mia!). The company understudies are Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd), Brandon Stonestreet (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), and Ryan Everett Wood (Beauty And The Beast).

The creative team includes Nancy Renee Braun (choreographer), Paul Tate dePoo III (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), Oscar Escobedo (props design), Robert Pickens (hair and wig design), Lorenzo Pisoni (movement direction), Nat Zegree & Ian Chan (orchestrations), Nat Zegree (music direction), Adam Winer (associate director), Nick Burrage (associate choreographer), Luke Anderson (production stage manager), LDK Productions/Michael Shannon (general management), and Aurora Productions (production management). Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA.

The King's Critique is produced by Art Lab Productions (producer Meg Fofonoff) and Jordan Fisher Theatrics (producer Jordan Fisher), with Bob and Shantrell Silver, Anthony Salamon/Betty Kilmenko, Courtney Peraza, Ashton Clay, Ami Richter/Jason Ricther, and executive producer Lisa Dozier Shacket.

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