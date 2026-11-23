"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE HEART SELLERS Starring Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song Extends Off-Broadway
Previously scheduled to close on February 14, the play will now run through February 28, 2027.
A two-week extension has been added for MCC Theater's New York Premiere of The Heart Sellers, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh and directed by May Adrales. The Heart Sellers will star Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song.
The Heart Sellers will begin previews on January 8, 2027, with opening night set for January 21 at the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. Previously scheduled to close on February 14, the play will now run through February 28, 2027.
The Heart Sellers will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and props supervision by Natalie Carney. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as production stage manager, Tyler Crow as assistant stage manager, and Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect as DEI consultant. Casting is by The Telsey Office.
The Heart Sellers is a warm and funny story of a chance encounter and quintessentially American connection. When Jane and Luna, two immigrant strangers, meet on Thanksgiving in 1973, they decide to spend this strange, new holiday together over an evening full of shared laughs, dreams, and a frozen turkey that refuses to thaw.
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