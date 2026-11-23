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A two-week extension has been added for MCC Theater's New York Premiere of The Heart Sellers, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh and directed by May Adrales. The Heart Sellers will star Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song.

The Heart Sellers will begin previews on January 8, 2027, with opening night set for January 21 at the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. Previously scheduled to close on February 14, the play will now run through February 28, 2027.

The Heart Sellers will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and props supervision by Natalie Carney. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as production stage manager, Tyler Crow as assistant stage manager, and Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect as DEI consultant. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The Heart Sellers is a warm and funny story of a chance encounter and quintessentially American connection. When Jane and Luna, two immigrant strangers, meet on Thanksgiving in 1973, they decide to spend this strange, new holiday together over an evening full of shared laughs, dreams, and a frozen turkey that refuses to thaw.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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Related Stories 1 Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song Will Lead THE HEART SELLERS at MCC Theater

Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song will star in the New York premiere of Lloyd Suh's THE HEART SELLERS, directed by May Adrales at MCC Theater. The two-hander follows immigrant women meeting on Thanksgiving in 1973.