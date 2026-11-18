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Irish Repertory Theatre will present a one-week extension for The Good Thief by Conor McPherson, directed by Justin Waldman and starring Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald. Presented in association with Two River Theater, The Good Thief began previews on November 7 and opened on November 17. Previously set to close on December 13, The Good Thief will now run through December 20, 2026, in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Check out photos of the production!

It all began with an incident… The Good Thief is a one-man play in the form of a confession: After a seemingly straightforward job spirals into betrayal and violence, a small-time Irish gangster is forced to face the consequences. In telling his sordid and riveting tales, he finally has the chance to reflect on his past and long for a future beyond brutality.

Originally premiered in Dublin in 1994, The Good Thief was written by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson. Starring three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, this seldom-seen play is now presented by Irish Repertory Theatre in association with Two River Theater.

The Good Thief features set design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Jen Leno, and sound design by Drew Levy. Shanna Allison is the Production Stage Manager.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 17% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 11% 3 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 11% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11% 5 Hayden Faulkner - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 9% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 14% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 11% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 7% 5 Robert Jay Pugh - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Theater 2020 at the Mark O'Donnell 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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