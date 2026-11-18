"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE GOOD THIEF Starring Christopher Fitzgerald Extends at Irish Rep
Previously set to close on December 13, The Good Thief will now run through December 20, 2026.
Irish Repertory Theatre will present a one-week extension for The Good Thief by Conor McPherson, directed by Justin Waldman and starring Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald. Presented in association with Two River Theater, The Good Thief began previews on November 7 and opened on November 17. Previously set to close on December 13, The Good Thief will now run through December 20, 2026, in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Check out photos of the production!
It all began with an incident… The Good Thief is a one-man play in the form of a confession: After a seemingly straightforward job spirals into betrayal and violence, a small-time Irish gangster is forced to face the consequences. In telling his sordid and riveting tales, he finally has the chance to reflect on his past and long for a future beyond brutality.
Originally premiered in Dublin in 1994, The Good Thief was written by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson. Starring three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, this seldom-seen play is now presented by Irish Repertory Theatre in association with Two River Theater.
The Good Thief features set design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Jen Leno, and sound design by Drew Levy. Shanna Allison is the Production Stage Manager.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
Al Menos Cantos
Cabrini Shrine (11/19-11/19)