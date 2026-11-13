THE GAP YEAR North American Premiere and More Set for Irish Repertory Theatre 2027 Winter Season

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Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed two productions for its 2027 Winter Season. Irish Rep's 2027 Winter Season will include the North American Premiere of The Gap Year, by Clare McMahon (Shakespeare's Women) and directed by Benjamin Gould (I Am Maura). Performances will begin February 3, 2027, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for February 11 for a run through March 28, 2027.

Irish Rep will also present a double bill of Irish one-acts, both receiving their the North American Premieres, directed by Colm Summers (Machine Learning)— Trade by Mark O'Halloran (Adam & Paul) and The Human Voice by Jean Cocteau in a version by Darren Murphy (The Flats). Performances will begin on January 13, 2027, in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre with an opening night set for January 21 for a run through February 21, 2027. Casting and creative teams for both productions will be announced at a later date.

THE GAP YEAR

The North American Premiere

By Clare McMahon

Directed by Benjamin Gould

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

Previews Begin February 3

Opening Night set for February 11

Limited Run through March 28

Three lifelong friends set off on a belated “gap year” across all 32 counties of Ireland to reclaim their independence and rediscover life's small joys. Newly widowed Kate, childminder-in-chief Roisin, and divorcée Oonagh decide that enough is enough: life is too short to be held back by dusty old expectations. They hop in a campervan, explore a new side of Ireland, and discover a new side to themselves. Buckle up for a journey of castles, coffee, and plenty of craic! The Gap Year follows a life-changing adventure, the magic of new beginnings, and the sustaining power of female friendship.

Developed through Fishamble's A Play for Ireland initiative, The Gap Year premiered at the Lyric Theatre Belfast in 2022 and returned in 2025 for a sold-out run. Irish Rep presented a staged reading as part of its 2024 New Works Fall Festival.

The performance schedule for The Gap Year is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no public performance on Thursday February 11.

Tickets to The Gap Year begin at $55 will go on sale for Irish Rep members on Thursday December 3. Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday December 10 and will be available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep's GreenSeats membership.

TRADE / THE HUMAN VOICE

The North American Premieres

Trade by Mark O'Halloran

The Human Voice by Jean Cocteau in a version by Darren Murphy

Directed by Colm Summers

In the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre

Previews Begin January 13

Opening Night Set for January 21

Limited Run through February 21

One night, featuring two intimate one-acts about hidden desires and unspoken loneliness.

In Mark O'Halloran's Trade, a young rent-boy meets his middle-aged client in the inner city of Dublin. This time, the client arrives with blood on his shirt… He tries to explain what happened and secrets are slowly revealed in this thrilling play about yearning and loneliness.

In Darren Murphy's contemporary adaptation of Jean Cocteau's The Human Voice, a woman in Belfast's pulled between stressful demands at work and a phone call from her lover who's leaving her for good. Told in the form of a one-sided conversation, she must negotiate the collision between her private and public worlds.

Trade premiered at the 2011 Dublin Theatre Festival after being commissioned and produced by THISISPOPBABY. The Human Voice premiered at the Lyric Theatre Belfast in 2026 and was produced by Prime Cut Productions.

The performance schedule for Trade / The Human Voice is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no public performance on Thursday January 21.

Tickets begin at $55 and will go on sale for Irish Rep members Tuesday November 17. Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday November 19 and will be available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep's GreenSeats membership.

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