"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE GAME to Return to the Stage at The Tank in a Reimagined Production
Performances will take place December 3, 5, and 8.
The Game, written by Caitlyn Mason and directed by Ellen Mimi Schlecht, will return to the stage this December in a completely revamped production at The Tank. Performances will take place December 3, 5, and 8 at 7:00 PM.
First presented at NYU's Broke People Play Festival in 2024, The Game returns with a reimagined script and a new creative vision, breathing fresh life into a story about womanhood, identity, sacrifice, and solidarity.
Set against the spectacle of professional football, The Game follows five women navigating love, friendship, ambition, and the often invisible labor of holding other people's lives together while trying to hold onto their own. In a world that asks women to be endlessly giving, forgiving, and supportive, the play examines the dreams they put aside, the needs they silence, and the parts of themselves they are asked to make smaller.
Through the interconnected lives of these women, The Game explores the contradictions of womanhood and the complicated ways we find, lose, and reclaim ourselves through one another. As conversations surrounding women's autonomy, healthcare, and the right to determine one's own future continue to shape the world beyond the theatre, the play asks audiences to look beyond the spectacle and pay attention to the stories unfolding just out of view.
The cast includes Remidy Dixon as Natasha, Amber Dhall as Colleen, Léna Townsley as Krystal, Senia Langston as Jill, and Mikaila Son as Tabitha. The creative team includes Caitlyn Mason (Playwright), Ellen Mimi Schlecht (Director), Celia Jane (Stage Manager), William Owen (Projections Designer), Mia Rodriguez (Sound Designer), Jay Armstrong (Lighting Designer), Connor Gallerani (Scenic Designer), and Kayla Flowers (Assistant Director).
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