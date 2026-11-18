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The Game, written by Caitlyn Mason and directed by Ellen Mimi Schlecht, will return to the stage this December in a completely revamped production at The Tank. Performances will take place December 3, 5, and 8 at 7:00 PM.

First presented at NYU's Broke People Play Festival in 2024, The Game returns with a reimagined script and a new creative vision, breathing fresh life into a story about womanhood, identity, sacrifice, and solidarity.

Set against the spectacle of professional football, The Game follows five women navigating love, friendship, ambition, and the often invisible labor of holding other people's lives together while trying to hold onto their own. In a world that asks women to be endlessly giving, forgiving, and supportive, the play examines the dreams they put aside, the needs they silence, and the parts of themselves they are asked to make smaller.

Through the interconnected lives of these women, The Game explores the contradictions of womanhood and the complicated ways we find, lose, and reclaim ourselves through one another. As conversations surrounding women's autonomy, healthcare, and the right to determine one's own future continue to shape the world beyond the theatre, the play asks audiences to look beyond the spectacle and pay attention to the stories unfolding just out of view.

The cast includes Remidy Dixon as Natasha, Amber Dhall as Colleen, Léna Townsley as Krystal, Senia Langston as Jill, and Mikaila Son as Tabitha. The creative team includes Caitlyn Mason (Playwright), Ellen Mimi Schlecht (Director), Celia Jane (Stage Manager), William Owen (Projections Designer), Mia Rodriguez (Sound Designer), Jay Armstrong (Lighting Designer), Connor Gallerani (Scenic Designer), and Kayla Flowers (Assistant Director).

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 17% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 11% 3 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 11% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11% 5 Hayden Faulkner - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 9% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 13% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 11% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 7% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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