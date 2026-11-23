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The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay, a new comedy by 13-time Emmy winner and two-time Grammy winner David Javerbaum has extended its run at The Triad Theater. The show now has tickets on sale through February 21, 2027. The production is directed by Richard Israel.

The show features a revolving cast of Broadway, film, and television stars, and each night features a different combination of actors performing. During the holiday season, The Dog Show will also be giving back through their own special program “Helping Hounds for the Holidays.” A percentage of sales for all tickets purchased from December 1 through December 25 will be given to dog charities.

Also, on Select Monday nights in January and February, “Broadway will be going to the dogs” as cast members from Various Broadway Shows will join Dog Show cast members on stage for that evening’s performance.

The Dog Show is inspired by a simple idea: dogs are wonderful, indispensable, and endlessly fascinating. In The Dog Show, actors perform a series of monologues from the dogs’ perspective, giving voice to the thoughts, feelings, opinions, and obsessions that humans can only imagine. How do dogs really feel about taking baths? Sticking their heads out of car windows? Working as police dogs? And, most importantly, sniffing another dog’s behind?

Through these imagined canine perspectives, The Dog Show explores the wonderfully strange world of dogs, and the very human tendency to see ourselves in them through loyalty, love, and a zest for life.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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