Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE DAY INTUITION DIED to Play AMT Theater with Live Painting Onstage
Kiera Stuart paints the portrait in real time while Phil Cherner provides projection work in the Circle Theater Festival production.
The Day Intuition Died, an intimate 45-minute psychological drama written and directed by Talya Dayan, plays AMT Theater (354 W 45th St) through November 14 as part of Circle Theater Festival 2026. During each performance, a portrait is painted live on stage, revealing far more than the woman sitting for it intended.
Ella arrives at an artist's studio under a false name. The painter, Nicole, is her former teacher, a woman she walked away from ten years earlier. As the portrait takes shape, the two women confront the lives they chose, the identities they abandoned, and the uncomfortable possibility that neither truly knows the other anymore.
Live painter Kiera Stuart creates the portrait in real time, while projection artist Phil Cherner brings the painting process onto the stage as part of the drama. When the performance ends, the audience is invited onstage to see the finished artwork up close, turning the theater into an intimate gallery.
Dayan developed the piece from her original short film. The stage version took shape during her pregnancy, out of a question she hadn't expected to face: whether becoming a mother would mean losing the artist she had spent years becoming.
The cast features Nahar Aminov as Nicole, Shiraz Tzarfati as Ella, and Michael Segal as The Man, with stage and costume design by Adi Lynton and original music by William McCarthy.
Remaining performances:
Friday, November 6 at 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 8 at 8:00 PM
Friday, November 13 at 8:00 PM
Saturday, November 14 at 5:00 PM
Venue: AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St, New York, NY
Tickets: $20-$50
https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/rj-theatre-company/the-day-intuition-died-rsquo-s-hotel-ndash-circle-theater-festival
More information: https://www.talmedianyc.com/the-day-intuition-died-3-2-1
Running time: 45 minutes, no intermission. Contains partial nudity. Recommended for ages 21 and up.
Photo Credit: Juan Espinoza
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