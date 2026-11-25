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By popular demand, the Prism Stage Company and Cate Cammarata have extended the world premiere of The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue, written by Debbie Goodstein and directed by Jonathan Silverstein, through Sunday, December 6.

The Off-Broadway production opened on November 1 at Theatre Row (Theatre Five), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City.

Three post-show talkbacks have been added, moderated by producer Cate Cammarata:

Friday, November 27 with playwright Debbie Goodstein and members of the cast

Friday, December 4 with Goodstein and director Jonathan Silverstein

Saturday, December 5 evening performance with Goodstein and Shai Davidai, a social psychologist and prominent voice against campus antisemitism

Additional tickets are now on sale. Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. The play must close December 6. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $49 - $99. To purchase tickets and for more info visit https://www.blueviolinistplay.com.

The Stein family gathers on Manhattan's Upper West Side to celebrate an engagement. But when their youngest son arrives with an unexpected guest, the joyful occasion begins to unravel-revealing old wounds, buried secrets, and divisions that may be impossible to overcome. As a mysterious blue violinist watches over them, three generations must confront what it means to remain a family when the people they love no longer see the world in the same way. Inspired by the spirit of Sholem Aleichem's Tevye, The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue is a funny, provocative, and deeply moving new play about family, faith, identity, and the enduring-and sometimes fragile-power of love.

The cast includes Ali Axelrad, Yair Ben-Dor, Etai Benson, Harrison Bryan, Lauriel Friedman, Adam Heller, Rory Kulz, Mike Labbadia and Barbara Walsh.

The design team includes scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by Jennifer Paar, and original music and sound design by Daniel Baker. Choreography by Sarah Parker.

General Management by Perry Street Theatricals (Martin Platt & Kayleigh Laymon). Shane Schnetzler is Production Stage Manager and Genevieve Dornemann is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Judy Bowman. Production Management by Write Act Corp/John Lant. Advertising/Marketing by Table 7 Strategy. Press Representative is David Gibbs/Darr Publicity.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel



Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 7% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 6% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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