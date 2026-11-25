THE BLUE VIOLINIST OVER WEST END AVENUE Extended at Theatre Row, Adds Talkbacks
The Off-Broadway production stars Barbara Walsh and features cast members Ali Axelrad, Yair Ben-Dor and Adam Heller.
By popular demand, the Prism Stage Company and Cate Cammarata have extended the world premiere of The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue, written by Debbie Goodstein and directed by Jonathan Silverstein, through Sunday, December 6.
The Off-Broadway production opened on November 1 at Theatre Row (Theatre Five), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City.
Three post-show talkbacks have been added, moderated by producer Cate Cammarata:
- Friday, November 27 with playwright Debbie Goodstein and members of the cast
- Friday, December 4 with Goodstein and director Jonathan Silverstein
- Saturday, December 5 evening performance with Goodstein and Shai Davidai, a social psychologist and prominent voice against campus antisemitism
Additional tickets are now on sale. Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. The play must close December 6. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $49 - $99. To purchase tickets and for more info visit https://www.blueviolinistplay.com.
The Stein family gathers on Manhattan's Upper West Side to celebrate an engagement. But when their youngest son arrives with an unexpected guest, the joyful occasion begins to unravel-revealing old wounds, buried secrets, and divisions that may be impossible to overcome. As a mysterious blue violinist watches over them, three generations must confront what it means to remain a family when the people they love no longer see the world in the same way. Inspired by the spirit of Sholem Aleichem's Tevye, The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue is a funny, provocative, and deeply moving new play about family, faith, identity, and the enduring-and sometimes fragile-power of love.
The cast includes Ali Axelrad, Yair Ben-Dor, Etai Benson, Harrison Bryan, Lauriel Friedman, Adam Heller, Rory Kulz, Mike Labbadia and Barbara Walsh.
The design team includes scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by Jennifer Paar, and original music and sound design by Daniel Baker. Choreography by Sarah Parker.
General Management by Perry Street Theatricals (Martin Platt & Kayleigh Laymon). Shane Schnetzler is Production Stage Manager and Genevieve Dornemann is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Judy Bowman. Production Management by Write Act Corp/John Lant. Advertising/Marketing by Table 7 Strategy. Press Representative is David Gibbs/Darr Publicity.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
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