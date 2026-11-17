"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE ASK Starring Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser Enters Final Week Off-Broadway
The production must close this Sunday, November 22, at Theater 555.
Audiences have just six days left to see five-time Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner and Emmy nominee Shannon Purser share the stage in the off-Broadway commercial premiere of The Ask, the new play by Matthew Freeman, directed by Jessi D. Hill. The production must close this Sunday, November 22, at Theater 555. Check out photos of the production!
In The Ask, a donor meeting in an Upper West Side apartment erupts into a gripping battle of wills. Greta (Henner), a longtime donor with strong progressive views, meets with Tanner (Purser), a young ACLU fundraiser sent to secure a significant gift. As the two confront each other with wit, conviction and wariness, their shared ideals give way to unexpected divisions, exposing the cultural and emotional fault lines that separate their generations.
The production features set design by Craig Napoliello, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, and sound design by Ben Scheff. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.
The Ask is produced by Adam Cohen and general managed by Jessica R. Jenen for JRJ Productions LLC and Staci Levine for Groundswell Theatricals, Inc. Jessica R. Jenen also serves as executive producer.
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