THAT TAP DANCE SHOW to Premiere Off-Broadway at Theater555

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Masterworks Theater Company and Measuring Time Dance Collective will present That Tap Dance Show, a percussive journey through time from the villages of West Africa to the Streets of New York City, at Off-Broadway's Theater555. Performances are set to begin on Saturday, November 28 and run through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Opening Night is scheduled for Thursday, December 10.

“In the villages of West Africa, history, folklore and ancestral lineage were contained in the rhythms of the Djembe drum. This rich musical culture crossed the Atlantic to the plantations of the American South, where enslaved African people continued to preserve their identity through the rhythms of their homeland.

When the Negro Act of 1740 was passed in the colonial province of South Carolina, it became illegal for enslaved people to own drums. People began dancing in a percussive way, beating out rhythms on the ground with their feet. This developed into Patting Juba, a rhythmic call and response performed in a circle. Even today tap dancers will stand in a circle and “trade fours,” a continuation of this tradition nearly 300 years later. And so tap dancing has continued to be a vehicle by which to speak truth. Groove along with us as our feet speak the beat!” – Warren Curtis, Director.

That Tap Dance Show, intended for audiences of all ages, performs a joyous 80-minute 11-chapter journey including stops with: A Capella, Juba, Paddle and Roll, (Double time), Ragtime, Blues, Dixieland, Swing, Jazz, Scatting, Counterpoint, and Funk. The show concludes with the full audience participating a capella rhythms for a final celebration of Tap Dance.

The cast of That Tap Dance Show is Emma Butensky, Warren Curtis, Hudson James Esch, Shelby Kaufman, Mary Luyster, Adante Power and Tamii Sakurai.

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