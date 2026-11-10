Submissions Open for Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge for High School Students

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The Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), is now accepting submissions for the 2026-27 program, an opportunity for high school students to develop and showcase a song that could be a part of a musical.

To support student songwriters, free online workshops will take place throughout the fall, and all students who submit a song will receive individualized constructive feedback before submitting their final song for the competition. Winning students will come to New York City in summer 2027 to work with mentors in preparation for a concert of their songs. The deadline for draft one submissions is January 25, 2027. Learn more about how to participate at namt.org/challenge.

'Every great musical begins with a story, and every young person has a story worth telling,' said National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter. 'The Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge gives students across the country the opportunity to turn their ideas into songs with guidance from industry professionals. We encourage young storytellers everywhere to take the challenge, find their voice, and let their creativity take center stage.'

The timeline for the 2026-2027 program includes:

Fall 2026—Registration opens. Students may participate in free, online songwriting workshops (more details and information on how to register at namt.org/challenge).

January 25, 2027—Deadline for Draft 1 submissions.

Early 2027—All students who submitted a song will receive constructive critique on their submissions from successful musical theater songwriters and can participate in online group coaching sessions and masterclasses.

Spring 2027—Applicants will have the opportunity to revise and re-submit their compositions, which will be judged by a panel of leaders in the musical theater field.

Spring 2027—Winning songwriters/writing teams are notified.

Summer 2027—Winning writers/writing teams come to New York City to work with mentors in preparation for a concert of their songs.

The Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge is open to high school students from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and U.S. territories. Learn more about past winners and hear their final songs at arts.gov/songwriting.

The 2026-2027 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge is held in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, Disney Theatrical Group, NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation, and the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS

Established by Congress, the National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide and a catalyst of public and private support for the arts. By advancing opportunities for arts participation and practice, the Arts Endowment fosters and sustains an environment in which the arts benefit everyone in the United States. To learn more, visit arts.gov.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR MUSICAL THEATRE (NAMT)

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, founded in 1985, is a not-for-profit organization serving the musical theatre community. Its mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Their 145 organizational members and 80 individual members, located throughout 39 states and abroad, are some of the leading producers of musical theatre in the world and include theatres, presenting organizations, higher education programs and individual producers. Discover more at namt.org.

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