Stage Mamma to Return to NYC for One-Night-Only Performance

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Award-winning actor Rheagan Wallace has announced the return of her hit solo play STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady. Written by and starring Wallace and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, the production will commence at Theatre Row in United Solo Theatre Festival's 2026 Fall Season on Thursday, November 12 at 7PM EST.

After triumphantly taking home "Best One-Woman Show" at United Solo Spring 2026, Wallace returns to NYC for another special "One-Night-Only" performance and invites audiences into her extraordinary life with raw honesty, poignant reflection, and unexpected humor. This captivating theatrical event chronicles her unique Hollywood coming-of-age story, tracing her steps from small-town Texas to the high-stakes world of Los Angeles, all under the relentless guidance of her unforgettable mother: a true "Stage Mamma."

Experience the dizzying highs and crushing lows of child stardom through Rheagan's eyes. In a virtuosic performance, she embodies over 30 different characters, wrestling with pressure, ambition, and identity. Blending intimate storytelling with actual home video, she creates a dynamic multimedia experience that brings the past vividly into the present live on stage. It's a testament to the transformative power of storytelling; the key to healing and finally becoming the Leading Lady of her own life.

STAGE MAMMA continues to garner critical acclaim across the country. The show originally premiered at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival to standing ovations, rave reviews, and two regional BroadwayWorld Award nominations for Best Solo Production and Best Solo Performance. It was also an Official Selection of the 2025 Binge Fringe Festival, Fort Worth Fringe 2025, the 33rd Annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, and the 2026 Fallout Fringe Festival in Las Vegas, NV.

The production stars Rheagan Wallace (Malcolm in the Middle, That's So Raven, 7th Heaven, ER) as herself. Graphic design by Mary Lou Sandler at 3 cubed studios.

'I have worked with hundreds of solo artists in my 20+ years in solo theatre, and Rheagan is truly a standout gem,' says director Jessica Lynn Johnson. 'She has all of the necessary attributes to be a successful solo artist: a compelling story, a solid work ethic, and riveting talent. If you need a generous dose of inspiration and transformation, come see STAGE MAMMA!'

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

RHEAGAN WALLACE (Playwright & Performer) is an award-winning, Texas-born actor, writer, comedian, filmmaker, and activist whose talent for storytelling emerged long before she could even spell the word 'audition.' She began her television career as a child on Walker, Texas Ranger, and went on to secure memorable roles on Malcolm in the Middle, That's So Raven, ER, and many more. Her continued work as an artist is grounded in resilience, authenticity, and a deep belief that storytelling is the most important and powerful tool for human connection, and that through human connection, we find hope. She is represented by Linda McAlister Talent and Curtis Talent Management.

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director) is a published playwright, recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award, Advisory Board Member of the L.A. Women's Theatre Festival, Co-Executive Producer of the Joshua Tree Solo Theatre Festival, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo Studios International. Jessica has aided in the development, direction, and production of over 175 solo shows (and still going strong)! Jessica is also a co-producer of the Star Series Festival and continues to celebrate the power of solo theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 04 Hrs 19 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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