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Spotlight: Tony Nominee Lauren Ambrose is 'Unmissable' in THE UNBELIEVERS

Lauren Ambrose is "unmissable" in Nick Payne's THE UNBELIEVERS, now in performances at Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City through November 29

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Spotlight: Tony Nominee Lauren Ambrose is 'Unmissable' in THE UNBELIEVERS

Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam and David's teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.

Critics have responded strongly to the production. The New York Times called Ambrose "SUPERB!", TheaterMania described her performance as "UNMISSABLE!" and "VIRTUOSIC!", Time Out New York called it "FORMIDABLE!", New York Theatre Guide called the production "A SHOWSTOPPER!", and Pages on Stages called it "A TOUR-DE-FORCE!"

New York Theatre Guide has described the play as "A stunning piece of theatre BY Nick Payne." The New York Times noted that director Knud Adams, "so deft with actors, has assembled an accomplished cast."

Curious to hear from Ambrose herself? Watch the video of Lauren Ambrose discussing THE UNBELIEVERS.

THE UNBELIEVERS is in performances at Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City through November 29.  GET TICKETS and learn more about the production.

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