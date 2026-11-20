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Final weeks to see WE'LL SEE at the Joseph Papp Public Theater: use promo code THANKS for $30 tickets next week! Get Tickets

Sarah Jessica Parker has called the production "miracles," adding, "This cast is a treasure. There is still time." With performances running through November 29, the latest chapter of Richard Nelson's Rhinebeck Panorama is now in its final weeks at the Joseph Papp Public Theater in Off-Broadway's Astor Place home for The Public.

WE'LL SEE picks up with the Apples, the family audiences have come to know and love across Nelson's Rhinebeck cycle. The play centers on conversations, stories, and shared history that have made this family so beloved. Melissa Rose Bernardo of New York Stage Review gave it five stars, and Ben Brantley has said, "I have reviewed more than 20 plays by this guy. But the Apples hold a special place in my heart."

For a closer look at the work, watch The Return of the Apples & More: Ben Brantley and Richard Nelson, a conversation in which Nelson and Brantley walk the East Village and discuss the Apples' return, the history of The Public, and why theater still holds up a mirror to the world.

Tickets are available now at publictheater.org, or by calling Audience Services at 212.967.7555. For in-person help, visit the Guest Desk at 425 Lafayette Street. Accessible performances, including ASL, Open Captioned, and Audio Described options, are detailed here.

Theatergoers who want to see more of The Public's season can become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more. Benefits include no-fee, discounted tickets to WE'LL SEE and the rest of the 26/27 Astor Place season, flexible and free exchanges, waitlist access for sold-out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts at Astor Place restaurants. Those interested in supporting the theater more broadly can learn more about donating.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 WIllow Wilson - INTIMATE APPAREL Gallery Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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