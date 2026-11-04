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Spotlight: Save Now on THE VISITORS at Second Stage

Get $45 tix to THE VISITORS, a new comedy-drama from Second Stage

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Spotlight: Save Now on THE VISITORS at Second Stage

Tickets to THE VISITORS start at just $45 with code VISIBWORLD2ST. TICKETS START AT JUST $45 WITH CODE VISIBWORLD2ST

Off-Broadway at the Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City, Second Stage presents THE VISITORS, a new comedy-drama by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham. The production stars Esco Jouléy, Celie Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman, and Danny Wolohan.

Joanna is in her mid-thirties and eager to become a parent. When she invites her three siblings to her New York City apartment to ask them for a shocking favor, they are all forced to get to know each other as adults. Whether they emerge from the visit closer or more at odds than ever is anyone's guess. The world premiere is a wry, heartfelt look at finally meeting the people you've known your whole life.

This is a limited engagement through December 6 only. Tickets start at just $45 for select performances. GET TICKETS at 2st.com or by calling (212) 541-4516.

Prices include a $3.00 facility fee and service fee for phone and web orders. Limit 9 tickets per order. All sales are final: no refunds, exchanges, or retroactive discounts. Artists, pricing, and performance schedule are subject to change. Blackout dates may apply. Subject to availability. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. Valid for select performances through December 6, 2026.

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