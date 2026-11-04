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Spotlight: Now Extended: 'Clifford Odets' WAITING FOR LEFTY at CSC

Now at CSC: 'Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty' Through Nov. 29!

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Spotlight: Now Extended: 'Clifford Odets' WAITING FOR LEFTY at CSC

Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty is now extended through November 29 at Classic Stage Company, and tickets start at just $59. Buy Tickets

Directed by Steven Pasquale, this Off-Broadway revival at Classic Stage Company brings Clifford Odets' 1935 drama back to the stage with the heat, urgency, and raw passion that first stunned audiences nearly a century ago. The production's creative team includes original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth and choreography by Susan Misner.

The cast features Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram.

Whether you're a longtime theatre lover or seeing this classic for the first time, this extended run gives you more time to experience a story that feels every bit as vital today. Buy Tickets for Waiting for Lefty at Classic Stage Company, now playing Off-Broadway through November 29.

Buy Tickets to Waiting For Lefty



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