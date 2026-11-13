Spotlight: Just Extended: THE VERGE, Now Through Nov 29 at Joseph Papp Public Theater

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THE VERGE has been extended and now runs through November 29 at the Joseph Papp Public Theater, Off-Broadway. GET TICKETS

A night of witty farce, devastating philosophical debate, and scathing feminist cry, THE VERGE is directed by Jessie Austrian and presented by The Public Theater. Sara Holdren of New York Magazine calls it a revival of Pulitzer winner Susan Glaspell's "underappreciated feminist classic," with Miriam Silverman starring as "always compelling." Loren Noveck of Exeunt writes that "Claire (Miriam Silverman) is the incandescent core of the play," and Mason Pilevsky of Pages on Stages says that "getting tangled up in THE VERGE is a highly enjoyable adventure."

Best availability is November 22 through 29. Tickets can be booked online at publictheater.org, by calling Audiences Services at 212.967.7555, or in person at the Guest Desk at 425 Lafayette Street. THE VERGE offers accessible performances, including Closed Captioning at every performance, Open Captioned, ASL, Audio Described, Sensory Adapted, and more. Learn more and see the full list of offerings.

To dive deeper into Susan Glaspell, the SUSAN GLASPELL: REFLECTIONS series offers events on November 15 and 16. Cynthia Nixon and others present PUBLIC FORUM: TRIFLES, there is a free SYMPOSIUM open discussion on Glaspell's significance and legacy, and a free presentation of INHERITORS.

Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more for no-fee, discounted tickets to THE VERGE and the rest of the 26/27 Astor Place season. Members also receive flexible and free exchanges, the option to join the waitlist for sold out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts at Astor Place restaurants. Join In Today, or DONATE to support the season. You can also Learn More through The Public Theater's social channels.

Fiasco Theater gratefully acknowledges production support for THE VERGE from Teresa Tsai, Annie Weisman and Bill Macomber, Howard Gilman Foundation, The Tiger Baron Foundation, Robie Livingstone, and Abell Family Foundation. Relaxed Performance and Access Initiative support is underwritten by Thomas M. Neff.

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