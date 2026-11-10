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Spotlight: Join NaTasha Yvette Williams, Mary Porter, & more THIS SUNDAY @ CWP's STARS WITH A HEART

Grammy Award winners, Broadway veterans, Tony Award nominees and award-winning Cabaret artists on one stage!

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Spotlight: Join NaTasha Yvette Williams, Mary Porter, & more THIS SUNDAY @ CWP's STARS WITH A HEART

The Center at West Park (CWP) welcomes Mary Porter's STARS WITH A HEART benefit show to New York City for the first time on Sunday, November 15 at 6PM. The one-night-only performance takes place at the Sanctuary @ St. Paul & St. Andrew, 263 W. 86th Street, New York, NY 10024.

Mary Porter created STARS WITH A HEART in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in 2023, and partnered with CWP to bring this evening of music to NYC. Grammy Award winners, Broadway veterans, Tony Award nominees, and award-winning Cabaret artists share the stage for the evening.

The lineup includes NaTasha Yvette Williams, currently starring in Broadway's Chicago, along with Raissa Katona Bennett, Natalie Douglas, Goldie Dver, Adrian Galante, Jeff Harnar, Mark Hartman, Alphonso Horne, Marieann Meringolo, Sidney Myer, Mary Porter, David Raleigh, Richard Skipper, Can Yasar, Ballet & Beyond NYC, and more.

Tickets start at just $25. Get Tickets!

Click Here to Get Tickets


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