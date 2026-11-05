Special Offer: Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE Extended at The Public

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THE POLLS ARE CLOSED. THE APPLES ARE STILL TALKING. For a limited time only, use code APPLES to unlock $69 tickets to Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE at the Joseph Papp Public Theater, now extended through November 29! Get tickets today.

The Apple family is back at The Public Theater in Off-Broadway's Joseph Papp Public Theater, where Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE has been extended through November 29. The latest entry in Nelson's acclaimed Rhinebeck Panorama follows the Apples on midterm election day, November 3, 2026, as they gather for dinner, tell stories, and ask themselves: "Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?"

"It's like a family reunion," Nelson says of his cast. Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders, married in real life for 35 years and playing the Apples for 16, share what brings them back to the table: "Audiences come to these shows not to bash their political enemies, not to draw conclusions as to what is right and what is wrong, but to sit with people who are equally confused or equally questioning... To be able to sit at a table and have a conversation and not be judged, that's something very special."

Nelson adds of this rare casting continuity: "It's a gift. How better to do a play about a family when these people have been working on and off with each other for 13 years?"

Tickets are available online at publictheater.org, by calling Audience Services at 212.967.7555, or at the Guest Desk at 425 Lafayette Street. Accessible performances, including ASL, Open Captioned, and Audio Described, are also available; learn more here.

Alongside WE'LL SEE, The Public is presenting three free special events celebrating Richard Nelson's body of work under the banner Richard Nelson: THE SHAPE OF OUR TIME. Catch a screening of his intimate film MORE BEAUTY THAN SORROW, join REFLECTIONS, a discussion of Nelson's career with Ben Brantley, Oskar Eustis, and more, or attend a reading of his 2008 play CONVERSATIONS IN TUSCULUM, part of the What's Past is Prologue reading series featuring Alec Baldwin, Celeste Arias, and more. All events are free and open to all; registration is required.

Interested in ongoing support? Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more for no-fee, discounted tickets to WE'LL SEE and the rest of the 26/27 Astor Place season, plus flexible and free exchanges, waitlist access for sold-out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts at Astor Place restaurants. Learn More about membership, or make a donation here. You can also follow The Public on Threads for updates.

Production photos by Joan Marcus.

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