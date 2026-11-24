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SoHo Playhouse has revealed the lineup for its 20th Annual International Fringe Encore Series, running from January 5 through March 21, 2027. The season features theater and comedy from International Artists scouted from Fringe Festivals across the globe, including Edinburgh, Hollywood, Vegas, Milan, Adelaide, Scranton and Thessaloniki.

Steeped in subversive clowning, physical theater, and boundary-pushing comedy, the lineup spans an asylum seeker's high-stakes anti-comedy, a wordless visual dreamscape, a rock musical about an alcoholic superhero, and Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated stand-up tackling themes of identity, survival, addiction, and resilience. This opportunity, initiated and developed by founder and Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, aims to give artists a platform to extend the life of their work, gain visibility in New York City, and connect with U.S. producers, managers, and theatergoers.

Over the past two decades, the International Fringe Encore Series has served as an Off-Broadway incubator for emerging festival talent. Alumni include Xhloe and Natasha (A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First), Hannah Gadsby (Nanette), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), and Daniel Sloss.

Fat Tom Cruise – Olga Koch

January 5–31

Fat Tom Cruise is part history lesson, part gossip session, and part horror story. The show is about toxic masculinity, male loneliness, and the reality of the #MeToo era – without ever actually mentioning any of those things by name. Following a residency at London's Soho Theatre in February 2026 and sold-out runs at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe, Fat Tom Cruise sees the Melbourne and Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated star comb through recent history in an immersive and genre-defying new show. Directed by Jet Vevers.

Tuesday–Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 5pm

Mainstage

Opening night: Friday, January 8 at 7pm

Tickets: $40

“Be Good!” with Paulette – Daniel Maseda

January 6–17

Paulette stumbles into a room full of the most strangers he's ever seen, and he doesn't know whether to panic or mingle—so he does both, for 60 minutes straight. Sporting a brown sweater and a hot-off-the-fist black eye, he dares to address the room armed with nothing but an arsenal of pleasantries and a monumental fear of rejection. Following an international tour, clown Daniel Maseda brings well-mannered Paulette back to New York City with a show that never plays out the same way twice.

Wednesday–Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 5pm

Huron Club

Opening night: Friday, January 8 at 7pm

Tickets: $25

Tenderly: The Life and Times of Nat King Cole – Duane Forrest Productions

January 6–18

Award-winning artist Duane Forrest blends the music of Nat King Cole with storytelling in an exploration of legacy, identity, and quiet resistance. Blending renditions of Cole's classics with personal reflection, he explores how a Black man in 1950s America became a cultural pioneer—the first Black man to host a nationally broadcast television variety show—while navigating a world that celebrated him onstage but resisted him off it. Raised in Toronto, Forrest reflects on his own relationship with jazz—a genre born from Black roots, yet often presented as distant or elite—and how discovering Cole's music opened the door to spaces he once felt were not meant for him.

Wednesday–Saturday at 9pm, Sunday at 7pm, Monday, January 18 at 7pm

Mainstage

Opening night: Thursday, January 7 at 9pm

Tickets: $40

FORIEGNER – Koan Brothers (Sohrab Haghverdi, Benjamin and Mason Rosenthal)

January 7–17

This FORIEGNER hopes his genius performance gets him naturalized, or deported. A solo that simultaneously explains—and refuses to explain—Sohrab Haghverdi's experience as an Iranian asylum seeker. The autobiographical, anti-identity, anti-comedy clown show is inspired by Andy Kaufman's hijinks and Sufi mystic Rumi's call to 'kill your self' (بمیرید). Squeezed between conflicting stereotypes—the inspiring immigrant and the odious outsider—FORIEGNER attempts to destabilize these labels by dancing back and forth between them.

Thursday–Saturday at 9pm, Sunday at 7pm

Huron Club

Opening night: Friday, January 8 at 9pm

Tickets: $25

INKLING – Lara Ricote

January 20–31

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Lara Ricote presents INKLING, unpacking a six-year relationship's breakup, existential questions around being hard of hearing, and a museum altercation that sparked a deep dive into all of her feelings. Directed by Abby Wambaugh, the alternative stand-up show was nominated for Best Show at the 2026 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and Most Outstanding Show at the 2026 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Wednesday–Saturday at 9pm, Sunday at 7pm

Mainstage

Opening night: Thursday, January 21 at 9pm

Tickets: $40

Jimi Darkness Alcoholic Superhero – James Byous

February 4–March 2

Jimi is a musician by day and a crime-fighting superhero at night—but his power comes from drinking alcohol. No drink, no power. His double life is falling apart as his band manager, Hannah, suggests he go to AA. He goes to meetings, but feels like he has to drink to prevent Mr. Nemesis (a mysterious figure who battles Jimi nightly) from turning LA into a nightmare wasteland. Jimi spirals further into the depths of alcoholism and, ultimately, has to decide whether to get sober and live or sacrifice himself to save the day.

The dark comedy explores themes of addiction, trauma, and power. The creative team includes writer and star James Byous; actress and recording artist Dionne Gipson (NCIS, The Wilds, For The Record Live); director Patrick Mulvey (The Pitt, This Is Us, Crime 101); music director Stein Malvey (The Four Freshmen, Bob's Burgers); and vocal arranger Gregory Nabours (The Kennedy Center, In the Heights, The Color Purple).

Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday at 7pm, Thursday–Saturday at 9pm

Mainstage

Opening night: Sunday, February 7 at 9pm

Tickets: $40–$65

Big Stuff – Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus

February 4–28

Big Stuff explores how we relate to the objects left behind in the wake of loss and change. At the heart of Big Stuff is a clash between two people who see their possessions very differently. Matt wants to throw everything away. Naomi wants to keep everything, or find increasingly ridiculous ways to give it a second life. Drawing on their own experiences of losing their parents, the couple explores the things we hold on to, the stories behind them, and the people we miss.

Heavily influenced by the spontaneity and fluidity of improvisation, the duo invites audiences to share their own “big stuff,” weaving their personal objects and the stories behind them into the fabric of the show. The production is co-created and directed by Kat Sandler.

Thursday–Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5pm

Mainstage

Opening night: Sunday, February 7 at 5pm

Tickets: $40

UNTOLD STORIES – Silent Rocco

February 25–March 6

Without any set, props, or words, mime artist Silent Rocco transforms the stage into a dreamscape where emotions are tangible, objects hold secrets, and the impossible feels real. Since its 2024 world premiere in Slovakia, UNTOLD STORIES has been performed internationally, including runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, London's Greenwich Theatre, the Silent Theatre Festival in Bangkok, Berlin's Pfefferberg Theater, and the Torino International Mime Festival. Most recently, the show won the Peers' Choice Award at the 2026 Thessaloniki Fringe Festival.

Tuesday–Saturday at 7pm

Saturday, February 27 at 3pm and 7pm

Sunday, February 28 at 2pm and 5pm

Thursday, March 4 at 9pm

No performance Tuesday, March 2

Huron Club

Opening night: Thursday, February 25 at 7pm

Tickets: $25

Nuovo Orizzonte – Todo Modo Music-all and I Leggendari Company

March 4–14

A solo performance blending monologue, live video, projections, and song, performed in Italian. On August 6, 1926, Gertrude 'Trudy' Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

Written and performed by Alessandra Donati, Nuovo Orizzonte weaves together spoken word, characters, movement, and original music by Edoardo Bacchelli with live camera work, animation, and archival footage by Leonardo Battaglia—turning the stage floor into open water as Ederle challenges both her own limits and a society that sought to confine women to the role of 'wife and mother.'

The production won the RTB 'Acrobatiche Poetiche' award at the Catania Fringe Festival, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Committee's 'In Scena con lo Sport' prize, and the Casa Shakespeare Award at the Milano Fringe Festival.

Tuesday–Friday at 7pm

Friday, March 5 at 9pm

Saturday, March 6 at 5pm and 9pm

Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 at 5pm

Huron Club

Opening night: Thursday, March 4 at 7pm

Tickets: $25

NPC (Nearly Proficient Comedian) – Tom Cashman

March 9–21

Tom Cashman returns to New York with a new hour of stand-up. A stand-up comedian and writer, Cashman is best known for his role as the assistant to Taskmaster Tom Gleeson on Taskmaster Australia. He has also regularly appeared on The Project and The Hundred with Andy Lee and featured in weekly radio segments on Triple M and Triple J Breakfast.

Cashman has garnered more than 120 million views on TikTok and made international news in 2022 after he asked a prospective landlord for a 'landlord reference' and his rental approval was immediately withdrawn.

Tuesday–Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 5pm

Mainstage

Opening night: Thursday, March 11 at 7pm

Tickets: $40

Huge Ass Mindset – Frankie McNair

March 11–21

After a lifetime of anxiety, childhood trauma, complex PTSD, and low self-esteem, Frankie is finally done making themselves small. So now whenever self-doubt creeps in, they ask themselves one simple question: 'What would someone with a huge ass do in this situation?'

The stand-up show tackles sobriety, a late autism diagnosis, and the ongoing impacts of childhood trauma and complex PTSD through comedy. The production won both The Mental Health Foundation Fringe Award and The Replik Uprise Award at the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe.

Tuesday–Saturday at 7pm

Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 at 9pm

Sunday, March 14 at 7pm

Sunday, March 21 at 5pm

Huron Club

Opening night: Friday, March 12 at 9pm

Tickets: $25

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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