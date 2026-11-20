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From November 30th to December 6th, the Showpeople Theatre Collective brings its inaugural Showpeople Theatre Festivals to the Secret Theatre in Long Island City Queens. Over the course of the week, 14 performances will be held of 8 different shows, including multiple world premieres.

The festival begins at 7:30pm on Monday, November 30th with a free performance of Musical Theatre Improv under the direction of Anat Baird and musical direction of Travis Lavigne. On December 1st, Tess: A New Musical, adapted from Thomas Hardy's Tess of the D'Urbervilles by Annie Mullee and directed by Margot New, will have performances at 3pm and 7pm. On December 2nd, Quiddawick: The Musical, a response to the January 6th Capitol attack and increased political tensions, written by Eddie Bean and Nathan Dennis with direction by Abby Davis, will have performances at 3pm and 7pm.

In-house Showpeople productions include Plan 9: A Z-Movie Musical, directed by Colby Thompson and assistant directed by Braylee Bennett, on December 3rd at 3pm and 7:30pm, To the Fairest, directed by Miles Messier, choreographed/assistant directed by Ali Ragazzini, and music directed by Blake Brauer, on December 5th at 3pm and December 6th at 7pm, and ...Carol?, directed by Brighton Valor Horan, on December 5th at 8pm and December 6th at 3pm.

Plan 9 is a parody adaptation of the so-bad-its-good Ed Wood film, Plan 9 from Outer Space, often called the "worst film ever made". To the Fairest tells the story leading up the Trojan War from the perspective of rockstar version of Achilles. ...Carol? follows a theatre troupe in 2012 attempting to create a musical version of A Christmas Carol in a single night after their rights to A Christmas Story are revoked by an unnamed, up-and-coming songwriting duo.

Special events include a double concert of the musicals Making Banks and Lost Justice, which will be held December 4th at 8pm, and a theatre for young audiences production of To the Fairest at 12pm on December 6th, which is recommended for ages 7+.

The entire festival is under the direction of Colby Thompson, Miles Messier, and Brighton Valor Horan with assistance by Anat Baird and Travis Lavigne. Marketing support is supplied by Braylee Bennett and Theatre Bugz. Lighting design for Plan 9, To the Fairest, and ...Carol? is by Ava Ansorg.

Tickets range from $25-$30, with VIP tickets available at $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit showpeople.org/sptf.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 12% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 4 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 8% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 Christopher Basile - THE HOMOSEXUALS OUT/PLAY at The Studio Theater at 520 8th Ave 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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