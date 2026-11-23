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After touring internationally, comedian and writer Shawn Wickens will bring his unconventional, interactive comedy show Secret Time Travel Meeting back to New York City for a special one-night performance at the Magnet Theater on Monday, December 14, at 6:00 PM.

Joining Wickens is Brooklyn-based actor, comedian, and musician Ralf Jean-Pierre (aka Precious Gorgeous), presenting the world premiere of D'Nucci, an original Italian-language clown performance.

Secret Time Travel Meeting is part stand-up comedy, part speculative science lecture, and part audience-driven exploration of the possibilities, paradoxes, and ethics of time travel.

Blending humor, scientific curiosity, and philosophical questions, Wickens invites audiences to consider what it might actually mean to travel through time-and what responsibilities might come with that ability. The production has appeared at international festivals, including Adelaide Fringe in Australia and the New Zealand Fringe Festival.

For Wickens, the December performance represents something of a homecoming. Before touring internationally, he developed early versions of the show in and around New York City. He also previously performed regularly at the Magnet Theater as a member of the improv ensemble Junior Varsity.

Following the NYC performance, Wickens will take Secret Time Travel Meeting to Scotland for three performances at the 2027 Glasgow International Comedy Festival, March 18-20, continuing the show's international journey.

Opening the December 14 performance is the mysterious D'Nucci, an original clown creation by Ralf Jean-Pierre. "D'Nucci has arrived to the party. Or perhaps, because of D'Nucci, the party has arrived. There is no show to watch, only an experience to bask in. There is only: D'Nucci." Jean-Pierre is a first-generation Haitian-American multidisciplinary artist whose work spans music, theater, clown, and improvisational comedy. A former member of the acclaimed hip-hop improv ensemble North Coast, he currently hosts the weekly improv podcast No Suggestion and teaches acting and improvisation at Brooklyn College, NYU Tisch, and Columbia University.

Together, the two performers offer an evening of unconventional comedy, theatrical experimentation, and unexpected possibilities.

Curious minds, science-fiction enthusiasts, and time travelers from all eras are welcome. Costumes and disguises are encouraged but not required.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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