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Symphony Space has revealed additional cast members for its upcoming reading of Howard Hawks' film His Girl Friday. Led by Tony Award winners Renée Elise Goldsberry and Santino Fontana, the event also features Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), Jin Ha (Pachinko), Patricia Kalember (Power), and Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building), with additional casting to be announced. The performance is the latest installment in the Upper West Side institution's At Play series, which gives actors, playwrights, and directors opportunities to experiment, revisit works, and explore new ideas through one-night-only performances. At Play: His Girl Friday takes place Wednesday, December 2, at 7 pm in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space.

A raucous screwball comedy about hard-boiled journalists, hapless con men, and a love triangle, His Girl Friday is widely considered one of the greatest screenplays of all time. Adapted by Charles Lederer from Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's play The Front Page, the film transformed the central character, a reporter, from a man to a woman. It starred Rosalind Russell as that reporter, Hildy Johnson, and Cary Grant as Walter Burns, her editor and ex-husband. His Girl Friday now returns as a stage performance, with Goldsberry and Fontana reading the leading roles.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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