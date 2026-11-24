"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Scott Adsit, Dylan Baker and More to Join HIS GIRL FRIDAY Reading at Symphony Space
They join previously announced Renée Elise Goldsberry and Santino Fontana.
Symphony Space has revealed additional cast members for its upcoming reading of Howard Hawks' film His Girl Friday. Led by Tony Award winners Renée Elise Goldsberry and Santino Fontana, the event also features Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), Jin Ha (Pachinko), Patricia Kalember (Power), and Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building), with additional casting to be announced. The performance is the latest installment in the Upper West Side institution's At Play series, which gives actors, playwrights, and directors opportunities to experiment, revisit works, and explore new ideas through one-night-only performances. At Play: His Girl Friday takes place Wednesday, December 2, at 7 pm in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space.
A raucous screwball comedy about hard-boiled journalists, hapless con men, and a love triangle, His Girl Friday is widely considered one of the greatest screenplays of all time. Adapted by Charles Lederer from Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's play The Front Page, the film transformed the central character, a reporter, from a man to a woman. It starred Rosalind Russell as that reporter, Hildy Johnson, and Cary Grant as Walter Burns, her editor and ex-husband. His Girl Friday now returns as a stage performance, with Goldsberry and Fontana reading the leading roles.
Symphony Space launched At Play with actor-director John Benjamin Hickey directing a reading of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. The evening led to a sold-out Broadway run and a transfer to London's West End. The series continued with The Art Couple, by Ted Lasso co-creator, writer, and actor Brendan Hunt, with a cast including Roger Bart, Laura Benanti, Will Brill, Ezra Edelman, Peter Grosz, Briga Heelan, Nikki M. James, Max Monnig, and Hunt. Last year, Symphony Space produced two At Play readings: David Mamet's A Life in the Theatre, starring Santino Fontana and BD Wong, with Kathleen Chalfant delivering the stage directions; and Moss Hart's Light Up the Sky, featuring a cast including Fontana, Tony Shalhoub, Daniel Breaker, Andy Grotelueschen, Harriet Harris, and Sarah Stiles. Santino Fontana serves as At Play's 2026–27 Artistic Advisor.
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