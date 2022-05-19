STRAIGHT FORWARD Musical will Play 2022 New York Theater Festival

STRAIGHT FORWARD, a new musical based on a real life LGBTQ love story, will make its Manhattan debut, next month, at the 2022 New York Theater Festival.

With an original book and score by Billy Aberle and Chris Sabol, STRAIGHT FORWARD follows two straight roommates, Mike and Garrett, who fall for one another while Garrett cares for Mike as he battles a life-threatening illness. STRAIGHT FORWARD, which stars Greyson Riley as Mike and Andrew King as Garrett, is based on a 2014 viral article. Almost seven years later, STRAIGHT FORWARD makes its debut in a day and age when its subject matter is more relevant than ever.

STRAIGHT FORWARD will play three performances - Monday, June 6th @ 6:15pm, Friday, June 10th @ 9:00pm and Sunday, June 12th @ 3:30pm - at Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002. STRAIGHT FORWARD is produced by Pivotal Productions.

Tickets - and more show info - are available straightforwardmusical.com.