STICK TO THE SCRIPT! to Return to American Theatre of Actors in December
The cast is led by Amanda Cannon, Mike Durell and Autumn Mirassou.
Following a run at the Midtown International Theatre Festival this past summer, the backstage comedy Stick to the Script! will return to the stage for a seven-performance engagement at the American Theatre of Actors from Tuesday, December 1 through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Written by Amy Losi and directed by ATA resident director Laurie Rae Waugh, the production will play at ATA’s Sargent Stage.
Stick to the Script! explores the chaos of independent theater, following an amateur troupe with just one week remaining to rehearse their latest production. Standing between them and opening night are a cast struggling to remember their lines, a stage manager more invested in TikTok than technical cues, and a sarcastic director who is running out of patience. When opening night finally arrives, an actress vanishes, vital props go missing, and the cast turns on one another—proving that no matter what goes wrong, the show must go on.
Originally conceived as a Zoom piece titled Don’t Stand Up!, which won the Spirit of the Hartford Fringe Festival Award, the play has since been expanded into a full-length stage production.
The production marks the ninth collaboration between Amy Losi and Laurie Rae Waugh, both members of the American Theatre of Actors repertory. Waugh has worked in New York theater since 1980 and earned a 2026 Jean Dalrymple Award for Best Director of a One-Act Play.
Cast & Creative Team
The ensemble cast features Jonathan Beebe as Chris Smith, J. Dolan Byrnes as Charles Peters, Amanda Cannon as Giselle Martin/Giselle, Dale Davidson as Scarlett O’Hara/Sally, Mike Durell as Tom O’Hara/Harry, Johnny Blaze Leavitt as Brad Pytt, Amy Losi as Amanda Howard/Theresa, Autumn Mirassou as Miranda Howard/Serena, and Dustin Pazar as Kit Campbell/Billy.
The creative and production team includes Laurie Rae Waugh (director/producer), Amy Losi (playwright), and Jonathan Beebe (lighting and sound design).
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