NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following a run at the Midtown International Theatre Festival this past summer, the backstage comedy Stick to the Script! will return to the stage for a seven-performance engagement at the American Theatre of Actors from Tuesday, December 1 through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Written by Amy Losi and directed by ATA resident director Laurie Rae Waugh, the production will play at ATA’s Sargent Stage.

Stick to the Script! explores the chaos of independent theater, following an amateur troupe with just one week remaining to rehearse their latest production. Standing between them and opening night are a cast struggling to remember their lines, a stage manager more invested in TikTok than technical cues, and a sarcastic director who is running out of patience. When opening night finally arrives, an actress vanishes, vital props go missing, and the cast turns on one another—proving that no matter what goes wrong, the show must go on.

Originally conceived as a Zoom piece titled Don’t Stand Up!, which won the Spirit of the Hartford Fringe Festival Award, the play has since been expanded into a full-length stage production.

The production marks the ninth collaboration between Amy Losi and Laurie Rae Waugh, both members of the American Theatre of Actors repertory. Waugh has worked in New York theater since 1980 and earned a 2026 Jean Dalrymple Award for Best Director of a One-Act Play.

Cast & Creative Team

The ensemble cast features Jonathan Beebe as Chris Smith, J. Dolan Byrnes as Charles Peters, Amanda Cannon as Giselle Martin/Giselle, Dale Davidson as Scarlett O’Hara/Sally, Mike Durell as Tom O’Hara/Harry, Johnny Blaze Leavitt as Brad Pytt, Amy Losi as Amanda Howard/Theresa, Autumn Mirassou as Miranda Howard/Serena, and Dustin Pazar as Kit Campbell/Billy.

The creative and production team includes Laurie Rae Waugh (director/producer), Amy Losi (playwright), and Jonathan Beebe (lighting and sound design).

Free newsletter Get Off-Broadway theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Off-Broadway, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 10% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 3 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 7% 4 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% 5 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 6% 5 Kelsey Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE 30th Street theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming