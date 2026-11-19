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Sarah Alice Shull's SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN, directed by Erin Reynolds, will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd St, Long Island City, NY 11101 - between 44th Ave and 44th Rd). Performances begin Thursday, January 7th and continue through Saturday, January 30th. Opening Night is Saturday, January 9th (7:30 p.m.). ​ Tickets are $35 and available now.



SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN ​ follows a high school senior at an all-girls Catholic school in Kentucky hurtling towards graduation in the year 2012. Throughout the course of one school day, she unearths uncomfortable truths and confronts the religion that raised her while simultaneously acknowledging the undeniable, blossoming queerness inside her soul. She asks her congregation (we mean audience) can these two pieces of a person grow alongside each other? Should they? SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN explores what it means to actually believe in something (who'd-a thunk), who 'deserves”' a place in heaven, and how to build a water-powered car.

'It's gonna crack your heart in two and sew it back together with comedy and love' said Shull. 'Even if you didn't go to Catholic school, there is a discussion embedded within this show about what it means to be an American at this moment. There is something in here for everyone, that we all need to hear . Our show is here for the girls, the gays, the theys, and people who love stained glass.”

'It's even more relevant now then when we started working on it three years ago,” says Reynolds. “Sarah Alice keeps you laughing and makes you leave the theater contemplating the American political system and what you truly believe in.”



The production stars Sarah Alice Shull (Playwright's Horizons, The Flea Theater) as a version of herself.



The production features scenic design by Stephanie Bahniuk (Jay Keene and Jean Griffin Keene Prize in Costume Design) and lighting design by Hayley Garcia Parnell (This is Government, Friends With Amenities). Alex Taylor is the movement coordinator and Emani Brielle Simpson (The Real Artists, Breaking and Entering Theatre Collective) is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 12% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 9% 3 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 9% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 8% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 12% 2 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 6% 5 Christopher Basile - THE HOMOSEXUALS OUT/PLAY at The Studio Theater at 520 8th Ave 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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