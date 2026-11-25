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Slam Frank has extended for a second time at the Orpheum Theatre. The run will now continue through March 1, 2027. Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky's satirical hip-hop musical, Slam Frank, choreographed by Esosa Oviasu, music directed by Alex Harrington, and directed by Sam LaFrage, imagines what happens when a progressive theater company transforms Anne Frank's tragic true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.

In conjunction with the extension, Slam Frank is offering 18% off, from Wednesday, November 25 through Tuesday, December 1. Use code CHAI18 at SlamFrankMusical.com.

Slam Frank is also rolling out a slate of special events, including a post-show conversation with John McWhorter on Sunday, November 29 on linguistics in Slam Frank, then after the evening show on Sunday, December 6 Slam Frank's Olivia Bernábe accompanied by In the Heights' Linedy Genao and Moulin Rouge's Stefanie Renee Salyers, about being a latine artist in theatre and on Wednesday, December 23 at 4:30 pm, join The Jewish Dating Game, created and hosted by Linnea Sage and produced and directed by Paul Skye Lehrman, for a special edition where a contestant can win a date with Slam Frank book writer Joel Sinensky. In addition, every Thursday night there will be a Post-Show After Party hosted by STAGE TIME, with a rotating cast of DJ's and other special performances and every Sunday between shows is a Q&A with a member of the team and special guests. See them all at www.slamfrankmusical.com/events.



The show stars Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Amelia Louise Barr as Margot, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, and Walker Stovall as The Asst. Stage Manager. Understudies include Olamide Asanpaola, Ashlyn Combs, Matthew Krob, Isabella Orosco, and Keegan Sells.





The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 7% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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