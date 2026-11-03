SLAM FRANK Extended to January 2027 With Added Saturday Late-Night Performances

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Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky's Slam Frank, choreographed by Esosa Oviasu, music directed by Alex Harrington, and directed by Sam LaFrage will now play through January 4, 2027. Previews began on September 17, before officially opening at the Orpheum Theatre on October 4, 2026. ​ Fox and Sinensky co-wrote the show, drawing on real statements and online discourse to reimagine Anne Frank's story through an intersectional hip-hop lens. They are also offering an immersive experience with on-stage seating and new late-night performances on Saturday nights at 5 pm and 9 pm. Read the reviews for the production!



Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive theater company transforms Anne Frank's tragic true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most talked-about productions in recent memory, a satirical reckoning about identity, tribalism, and art that left audiences reeling.



The show stars Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Amelia Louise Barr as Margot, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, and Walker Stovall as The Asst. Stage Manager. ​ Understudies include Olamide Asanpaola, Ashlyn Combs, Matthew Krob, Isabella Orosco, and Keegan Sells.

Photo credit: Shawn Salley

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