SLAM FRANK Creators to Take Audience Questions After Sunday Matinee

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The team behind Slam Frank will take part in a live Q&A this Sunday, November 8, at 4:30 PM, following the matinee performance at the Orpheum Theatre.

Creator and composer Andrew Fox, book writer Joel Sinensky, and director Sam LaFrage will sit down for a discussion moderated by STAGE TIME producer PJ Adzima.

Entry is free with a ticket to either Sunday performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring their questions, reactions, and hot takes. The team wants to hear what they think.

Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive theater company transforms Anne Frank's tragic true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most talked-about productions in recent memory, a satirical reckoning about identity, tribalism, and art that left audiences reeling.

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