Ruthie Ann Miles, Stephanie Hsu and More Join UNREMARKABLE! Concert at Musical Theatre Factory

On Sunday, March 7th, Musical Theatre Factory presents a one-night-only event starring musical theatre writing team, Melissa Li and Kit Yan.

With a little help from their friends, Melissa and Kit give you a glimpse into who they are as collaborators, family and sometimes enemies in a 90 minute variety show. "We're really excited to be reuniting with brilliant director Jesca Prudencio to bring you this completely forgettable, entirely "unremarkable" evening of music featuring an amazing cast much more talented than us. Produced by our friends at MTF, this concert special is not to be missed if you're a fan!" says Melissa and Kit.

What does an emotional road trip, an 80's aerobics video and coconut lotion have to do with each other? Find out in Unremarkable! as Melissa and Kit walk you through an evening of tour stories, hit songs from their musicals, and even a cooking class!

Performers for Unremarkable! include Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Julia Abueva (KPOP), Shannon Tyo, Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls), Sis, Futaba Shioda, Rose Van Dyne, Zeniba Now and Khaila Wilcoxon (Hadestown).

Direction by Jesca Prudencio, Music Direction by Cynthia Meng, Sound Mixing by Jay Eigenmann, Video Editing by Andrew Young. Unremarkable! will be streamed online on Sunday, March, 7, 2021, at 8pm EST. The concert is FREE. Tickets can be reserved at: mtf.nyc/events

Mei Ann Teo, Artistic Director at MTF says, "Kit and Melissa are truly the voice of our generation, writing songs and stories that lift us all up with immense joy and sweet revelations. As the first concert we've produced since the pandemic started, we are thrilled that Kit and Melissa's concert special will offer an intimate insight into their world, from their home right to ours."