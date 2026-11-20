"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Roundabout Theatre Company to Hold 2026 Underground Reading Series With Five New Plays in December
The five plays selected are by Jose Sebastian Alberdi, Aditya Joshi, Gloria Majule, Salwa Meghjee and Noelle Viñas and will run December 7-11, 2026.
Roundabout Theatre Company will be revitalizing the Roundabout Underground Reading Series after a three-year pause, continuing Roundabout’s work to nurture early-career playwrights and provide them a platform and exposure. The 2026 Roundabout Underground Reading Series will be a five-night event that includes nightly readings of new works. The five plays selected are by Jose Sebastian Alberdi, Aditya Joshi, Gloria Majule, Salwa Meghjee and Noelle Viñas and will run December 7-11, 2026 at 5:00PM.
ABOUT ROUNDABOUT UNDERGROUND
Roundabout Underground exists to provide a new generation of playwrights at the beginning of their careers with a New York production at Roundabout’s 62-seat Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is returning this winter with its 20th Underground production and is celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Underground this Fall, 2027. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.
As previously announced, Roundabout Underground will be presenting the world premiere of The Blue Parts by Liba Vaynberg (2025-2026 Roundabout Underground Resident Playwright), directed by Lee Sunday Evans. The Blue Parts was originally commissioned by Working Theatre, NYC (Mark Plesent, Producing Artistic Director). The Blue Parts will begin previews on Thursday, February 18, 2027, and opens officially on a new date: Thursday, March 4, 2027, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 18, 2027. Tickets for Roundabout Underground productions will now be pay-what-you-wish (starting at $10).
The playwrights whose work has been featured as part of Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022), Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, 2022), and York Walker (Covenant, 2023).
monkeyheart
By Jose Sebastian Alberdi, Directed by Laura Dupper
Monday, December 7 at 5:00PM
Welcome to Make-A-Monkey - America's favorite stuffed animal making store where the workers do it all for a minimum wage! They repair seams and broken voice recordings, and also act as impromptu life counselors and memory keepers for hundreds of people, seven days a week! But when one of those hundreds of people ends up sticking around, workers Anna, Milton, and Jack have to grapple with knowing a customer slightly more than they ever expected to.
The Last Shaker
By Aditya Joshi, Directed by Jean Carlo
Tuesday, December 8 at 5:00PM
After the death of Sister Sara, Brother Lawrence finds himself in the unenviable position of being the final living member of the Shaker faith. As its de-facto leader, Lawrence has decided to live out the rest of his days working in obscurity, trusting that the tenets of the utopian Christian sect will persist long after the religion dies out. But when a young student shows up eager to learn about Shakerism, Lawrence begins to wonder whether he really wants to be "The Last Shaker".
Tether
By Noelle Viñas, Directed by Mandie Rapoza
Wednesday, December 9 at 5:00PM
Siblings Mo and Lidia can teleport, but they can’t seem to leave each other behind. Bound by a lifetime of struggle and survival, tether is a darkly funny play about a brother and sister and the impossible ache of loving someone enough to change.
D-Wording
By Salwa Meghjee, Directed by Zi Alikhan
Thursday, December 10 at 5:00PM
Bo has been diagnosed for the third time with brain cancer, and this time it is terminal. His sister Layla is undergoing electroconvulsive therapy to treat her severe depression. Their grandfather is suffering from dementia. As the three fight battles with their brains, their family reels from the diagnoses and threatens to break apart. D-Wording is about the struggle to love each other and leave each other.
AFRICAN MOMS’ BOOK CLUB
By Gloria Majule, Directed by Awoye Timpo
Friday, December 11 at 5:00PM
Four ultra-wealthy Tanzanian women gather every month for their book club to read the Bible and gossip. When one of them invites someone new – a widow who has just moved home after living abroad – tensions rise and cracks begin to form in the women’s perfectly manicured lives and fiercely held beliefs.
A very limited number of FREE tickets to the reading series will be available to the general public.
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