🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Roundabout Theatre Company will be revitalizing the Roundabout Underground Reading Series after a three-year pause, continuing Roundabout’s work to nurture early-career playwrights and provide them a platform and exposure. The 2026 Roundabout Underground Reading Series will be a five-night event that includes nightly readings of new works. The five plays selected are by Jose Sebastian Alberdi, Aditya Joshi, Gloria Majule, Salwa Meghjee and Noelle Viñas and will run December 7-11, 2026 at 5:00PM.

ABOUT ROUNDABOUT UNDERGROUND

Roundabout Underground exists to provide a new generation of playwrights at the beginning of their careers with a New York production at Roundabout’s 62-seat Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is returning this winter with its 20th Underground production and is celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Underground this Fall, 2027. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.

As previously announced, Roundabout Underground will be presenting the world premiere of The Blue Parts by Liba Vaynberg (2025-2026 Roundabout Underground Resident Playwright), directed by Lee Sunday Evans. The Blue Parts was originally commissioned by Working Theatre, NYC (Mark Plesent, Producing Artistic Director). The Blue Parts will begin previews on Thursday, February 18, 2027, and opens officially on a new date: Thursday, March 4, 2027, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 18, 2027. Tickets for Roundabout Underground productions will now be pay-what-you-wish (starting at $10).

The playwrights whose work has been featured as part of Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022), Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, 2022), and York Walker (Covenant, 2023).

monkeyheart

By Jose Sebastian Alberdi, Directed by Laura Dupper

Monday, December 7 at 5:00PM

Welcome to Make-A-Monkey - America's favorite stuffed animal making store where the workers do it all for a minimum wage! They repair seams and broken voice recordings, and also act as impromptu life counselors and memory keepers for hundreds of people, seven days a week! But when one of those hundreds of people ends up sticking around, workers Anna, Milton, and Jack have to grapple with knowing a customer slightly more than they ever expected to.

The Last Shaker

By Aditya Joshi, Directed by Jean Carlo

Tuesday, December 8 at 5:00PM

After the death of Sister Sara, Brother Lawrence finds himself in the unenviable position of being the final living member of the Shaker faith. As its de-facto leader, Lawrence has decided to live out the rest of his days working in obscurity, trusting that the tenets of the utopian Christian sect will persist long after the religion dies out. But when a young student shows up eager to learn about Shakerism, Lawrence begins to wonder whether he really wants to be "The Last Shaker".

Tether

By Noelle Viñas, Directed by Mandie Rapoza

Wednesday, December 9 at 5:00PM

Siblings Mo and Lidia can teleport, but they can’t seem to leave each other behind. Bound by a lifetime of struggle and survival, tether is a darkly funny play about a brother and sister and the impossible ache of loving someone enough to change.

D-Wording

By Salwa Meghjee, Directed by Zi Alikhan

Thursday, December 10 at 5:00PM

Bo has been diagnosed for the third time with brain cancer, and this time it is terminal. His sister Layla is undergoing electroconvulsive therapy to treat her severe depression. Their grandfather is suffering from dementia. As the three fight battles with their brains, their family reels from the diagnoses and threatens to break apart. D-Wording is about the struggle to love each other and leave each other.

AFRICAN MOMS’ BOOK CLUB

By Gloria Majule, Directed by Awoye Timpo

Friday, December 11 at 5:00PM

Four ultra-wealthy Tanzanian women gather every month for their book club to read the Bible and gossip. When one of them invites someone new – a widow who has just moved home after living abroad – tensions rise and cracks begin to form in the women’s perfectly manicured lives and fiercely held beliefs.

A very limited number of FREE tickets to the reading series will be available to the general public.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 9% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 WIllow Wilson - INTIMATE APPAREL Gallery Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming