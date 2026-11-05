Robin de Jesús, Mary Testa and More to Join NIGHT SIDE SONGS Cast Album Signing

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OCTOVERSE MEDIA and Warner Music Group's ARTS MUSIC will release Night Side Songs – the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of the transformative new musical produced by Lincoln Center Theater at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater on CD and as a limited-edition, colored-vinyl 2-LP set on Friday, November 20. The album has been available on streaming and digital platforms since August 21. It was produced by Mara Isaacs, Todd Sickafoose, and Andy Einhorn, and co-produced by Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour.

To celebrate the physical release, Drama Book Shop will host a Night Side Songs cast album signing on Thursday, November 19 at 7:30PM, featuring members of the original cast including Brooke Ishibashi, Robin de Jesús, Jonathan Raviv, and Mary Testa along with composer-lyricist Daniel Lazour and Music Director Alex Bechtel. Fans will be among the first to take home the CD and limited-edition 2-LP set, which will be available for purchase at the event the day before their official release.

Starring Robin de Jesús, Brooke Ishibashi, Jonathan Raviv, Kris Saint-Louis and Mary Testa, the album gives voice to everyone drawn into the orbit of an illness: patients, caregivers, doctors, family and strangers, reaching for one another in ways both imperfect and profound. It is a portrait of care, and also of connection: how we hold on to each other, to faith or doubt, to memory, meaning and music. These are the things that help us endure. Sometimes alone. Often together. Night Side Songs gathers audiences in the space where life shifts suddenly and irrevocably, inviting them to sing their way through it.

Inspired by Susan Sontag's observation that “illness is the night side of life,” Night Side Songs features a stirring folk score by The Lazours, brothers Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo), visionary direction by Lortel and Obie Award winner Taibi Magar, and music direction by Alex Bechtel. In the folk music spirit, the cast was joined by an in-studio audience who sang along.

The show won a Lucille Lortel Award for “Outstanding Ensemble” and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Music,” a Drama League Award for “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” and a Lucille Lortel Award for “Outstanding Musical.”

Night Side Songs was presented by Lincoln Center Theater at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater from February 14 to March 29, 2026, joining the ranks of the top 10 best-selling shows in the Tow's history. The production originated in a New York premiere co-production between American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Philadelphia Theatre Company, following a commission by American Repertory Theater. The show was further developed and presented by Lincoln Cente

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