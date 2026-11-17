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​Audible Theater will present The Last Castaway, a world premiere play from Tony Award-nominated director and playwright Robert O'Hara (Slave Play, Bootycandy, Long Day's Journey Into Night at Audible Theater). Commissioned and developed by Audible Theater, The Last Castaway is a dark comedy written by O'Hara and will be co-directed by O'Hara and Nicholas Polonio (The Notebook in Manila, Slave Play, Long Day's Journey Into Night at Audible Theater).

Casting will be announced at a later date. The production's full creative team will also be announced at a later date. The production's general management is by TT Partners.

The Last Castaway will begin performances Friday, February 5, 2027 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City, ahead of a Wednesday, February 17, 2027 opening night. The limited engagement continues through Sunday, March 14, 2027 only.

The Last Castaway is a dark comedy about power, shifting allegiances, and the lengths people wil go to come out on top. Only one week remains until the highly anticipated live season finale of America's hottest reality competition show, and the remaining contestants are anxiously waiting to find out who will be the last to walk the plank with the $1 million grand prize. But a lot can happen in a week, and as the suspense becomes unbearable, the show's buried secrets begin to surface. After all, when everyone's playing to win, who's really playing fair? With a wicked sense of humor and a biting take on what people will do for 15 minutes of fame, The Last Castaway takes aim at the ruthless world of reality competition TV, where everyone has something to hide and nothing stays off camera for long.

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