Review Roundup: MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre

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MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is now officially open Off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau. Landau also directs.

MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT features Ato Blankson-Wood as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk, alongside Nic Ashe, Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith, and Adina Verson. Polanco Jones Jr. serves as the understudy for Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk.

Introducing Joan Jett Blakk-the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It's the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet-and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired-but not bound-by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business. See what the critics are saying...

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Blankson-Wood, who stepped into the Terence/Joan role at the last minute after a vocal injury forced Wayne Brady to withdraw, projects just the right mix of ingratiating charm and cock-of-the-walk confidence. He struts like a natural queen, and serves Darrell Grand Moultrie’s dance choreography with a side of sass. As a time-warp drag show with plenty of surface glitz, Ms. Blakk for President can be a lot of fun. But whenever it strives to make a bigger statement, it feels wobbly on its platforms.

Kyle Turner, New York Theatre Guide: There are fascinating ideas at the center of Ms. Blakk: the travesty of modern politics and how their absurd artificiality is laid bare in the most lively spaces. The tension in queer politics over representation as an end unto itself. The pull between doing things for a greater community and for oneself. It’s not that the show’s hybrid nature — as history bio-play, jukebox musical, issue play, drag show, memory play — is bad in and of itself, but its desire to cover as much ground as possible makes it strain to offer much insight into anything. Ms. Blakk for President needs a makeover to figure out what kind of show she wants to be.

James Wilson, Talkin' Broadway: As fine as the ensemble is, and despite the evening's festive atmosphere, the play ultimately lacks character depth. The script sets up a compelling tension between Mark's direct activism and Blakk's comedic camp, but the conflict rarely simmers before being swept away by the next musical number. This clash of glitz, archival storytelling, and political sloganeering leaves little room to know these activists as more than cultural figureheads. I felt as though I were at a rally surrounded by like-minded people, yet I left without fully understanding the candidate behind the campaign.

Brittany Crowell, The Front Row Center: Is it fun? Yes. Is it entertaining? Of course! Does it reach the heights it has potential to, deliver a strong message, and inspire audiences towards discussion and activism? In this reviewer’s opinion, not nearly as much as it should.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: It’s clear to me that the creative team was inspired by Terence Smith’s story, seeing his in-your-face, farcical approach as an appropriate political strategy for the powerless. At a climactic moment they have Blaxx deliver a long, impassioned speech: “Whom you elect at the top decides whom is forgotten on the bottom. That’s not no queer theory. That’s simple math….If you leave us out the equation today see how it all adds up in 2028.” This is obviously not something Joan Jett Blakk said in 1992, but there are some bracing parallels now that make it more difficult to feel safely distant from those times, even a few days after a “blue tsunami.”

Mason Pilevsky, Pages On Stages: The show is more fun to attend if you’re queer, though allies will likely still enjoy the evening. It’s not necessarily a good show for those with lots of questions about the queer community; I would classify this more as an in-group safe space. That said, for the engaged audience member, it’s absolutely dazzling.

Arlene Getz, The Recs: Tony winner Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play) turns in a virtuoso performance as Smith/Blakk. He shifts fluidly from confident drag queen to articulate political activist to a vulnerable figure furtively hiding in a toilet stall at the Democratic convention so he can change into the dress that police barred him from wearing into the venue. (Yes, that really happened.)

Suzanna Bowling, Times Square Chronicles: There are genuinely compelling ideas buried beneath all this theatrical excess. American politics has always contained an element of performance, and a drag queen campaigning for president exposes that hypocrisy with particular elegance. The question of representation is equally important. Does visibility constitute progress when it produces no meaningful change? Can a public figure claim to speak for a marginalized community while placing personal ambition ahead of collective responsibility? And when thousands are dying, is attracting attention enough, or must that attention lead somewhere?