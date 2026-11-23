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Plays of Wilton (POW!) has announced the next production in the 2026–2027 season of POW! in the Park, the critically acclaimed outdoor theater initiative that brings dynamic professional productions to various Wilton Manors Parks.

Following an inaugural season that welcomed nearly 5,900 attendees, the free theatrical series kicked off in October with Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo, and continues its celebration of classic Americana on Friday December 4, with Thornton Wilder's Our Town, directed by Greg Schuh. All performances are free and open to the public, continuing POW's mission to make professional theater accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Additional information is available at www.powinthepark.com.

Welcome to Our Town, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of life in the fictional New Hampshire village of Grover's Corners, where neighbors know one another and the simplest moments leave lasting impressions. Following George Gibbs and Emily Webb from childhood friendship through marriage, the beloved American classic captures the familiar rituals of family life and the fleeting moments we seldom appreciate until they have passed. Since its 1938 premiere, Wilder's deceptively simple, funny, tender, and ultimately heartbreaking masterpiece has touched generations of theatergoers with its observations on love and the passage of time. Presented outdoors under the South Florida sky just ahead of the holidays, Our Town invites audiences to escape the holiday bustle and spend an evening appreciating the people and moments that make life worth living.

“We get to turn the park into Grover's Corners,” says POW Artistic Director Ronnie Larsen. “You'll watch these people fall in love, raise their kids, and go about their day, and before you know it, you're thinking about your own life. How often do we actually stop to appreciate what's right in front of us? Especially around the holidays, when everybody's running around? It's a wonderful reason to slow down and spend an evening together.”

Director Greg Schuh adds, “The character of Emily in Our Town asks, 'Do human beings ever realize life while they live it? Every, every minute?' Thornton Wilder is teaching some of us, and reminding the rest of us, that this is it, folks. Life is what you make of it. He wants us to celebrate each day and the people we love, because life is a great journey, but a short one.”

Our Town is directed by Greg Schuh, with Ronnie Larsen serving as Artistic Director of POW! in the Park and Jeff Walters as Managing Director. Joe Guidetti and Jack Stein serve as co-producers.

The cast of Our Town features Chris Dreeson as the Stage Manager; Brendan Feingold as George Gibbs, Sara Grant as Emily Webb, Ari Feldman as Mr. Webb, Nicole Hulett as Mrs. Webb, Gustavo Garcia as Dr. Gibbs, and Brooke Lynn White as Mrs. Gibbs. The ensemble includes Betty Ann Hunt Strain as Mrs. Soames and Professor Willard; Emily Shecter as Rebecca Gibbs, Si Crowell, and Joe Crowell; Francine Friedman as a choir member, audience member, and one of the dead in the graveyard; John Hernandez as Simon Stimson; Jon Palmer as Constable Warren and Joe Stoddard; and Chris Cooper as Sam Craig, Howie Newsome, and Wally Webb.

Beyond providing free access to professional theater, POW! in the Park has demonstrated its potential to contribute to the local economy. Based on Americans for the Arts' Broward County audience-spending estimates, the nearly 5,900 people who attended the program's inaugural season in 2025 represent the potential for approximately $246,000 in additional economic activity associated with theater attendance. The City of Wilton Manors has renewed its co-sponsorship for the 2026–2027 season, with generous support from The Warten Foundation and additional generous support from The Bears of South Florida.

Inspired by legendary producer Joe Papp and his vision for New York's Public Theater, POW! in the Park was founded on the belief that art and culture should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. An initiative of Plays of Wilton (POW), under the leadership of Founder and Artistic Director Ronnie Larsen, the program brings free professional theater directly into neighborhood parks throughout Wilton Manors. Through its partnership with the City and the generous support of foundations, community organizations, and participating artists, POW! in the Park is making Papp's vision a reality in South Florida, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy professional entertainment without the cost of admission while contributing to the cultural and economic vitality of the community.

For additional information and upcoming performance schedules, visit www.powinthepark.com.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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