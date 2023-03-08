Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events
Phylicia Rashad To Direct DANGEROUS ACTS Premiering on ALL ARTS This Month

Phylicia Rashad To Direct DANGEROUS ACTS Premiering on ALL ARTS This Month

House Seats: Dangerous Acts will premiere on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m.

Mar. 08, 2023  

ALL ARTS will premiere Dangerous Acts, a House Seats special directed by renowned actor and Dean of Howard University's Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad.

Produced by New York's Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts, Dangerous Acts explores the historic works of two prolific African American Playwrights, Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, through a staged reading of Burrill's "Aftermath" and Richardson's "The Deacon's Awakening," performed by Howard University students under the direction of Dean Rashad.

The program will feature a series of critical reflections on the enduring legacy of Burrill and Richardson, including the historic and contemporary significance of the plays and the cultural context in which they were composed.

"We are delighted to partner with the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Howard University to celebrate the long lineage of Black theater-makers with the next generation of actors and audiences through the visionary early 20th-century work of Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson," said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. "Dean Rashad offers a renewed understanding of the historic and contemporary significance of these singular playwrights and their work for audiences today."

"With these long-neglected works by Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, we are thrilled to inaugurate an exciting and fruitful partnership with Howard University and ALL ARTS. Most of all, we are overjoyed to collaborate with the gifted students and brilliant faculty at Howard. With this program, the Lucille Lortel Theatre strives to uplift powerful Black voices that have inspired generations of artists, while fostering the education of the next wave of Black theatre makers," said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Dean Phylicia Rashad said: "This was a labor of love from start to finish -- exquisite and fulfilling; truly, this represents a full circle moment in time for me."

House Seats: Dangerous Acts will premiere on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS TV, the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/HouseSeats.

Dangerous Acts is directed by Phylicia Rashad and produced by Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts with associate producers MECCA Filmworks and T.L. Benton.

For ALL ARTS: Anna Campbell is Senior Multimedia Producer. Kristy Geslain and Joe Harrell are Executive Producers. James King is Senior Artistic Director. Diane Masciale and Neal Shapiro are Executives in Charge. 

About ALL ARTS 

ALL ARTS is breaking new ground as the premier destination for inspiration, creativity and art of all forms. This New York Emmy-winning arts and culture hub is created by The WNET Group, the community-supported home of New York's PBS stations. With the aim of being accessible to viewers everywhere, ALL ARTS' Webby-nominated programming - from digital shorts to feature films - is available online nationwide through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel. For all the ways to watch, visit AllArts.org/Everywhere. 

About Lucille Lortel Theatre

The Lucille Lortel Theatre's mission is to foster both new and established artists, increase awareness and appreciation of Off-Broadway, and uphold fair and equitable business and artistic practices in service of creating a larger, more diverse community of theatre makers and audiences. The Theatre recently produced Four Saints in Three Acts, performed by David Greenspan, and co-produced Kate Berlant's sold-out one woman show Kate, both New York Times Critic's Picks. Its programs include NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship, Fellowships in Theatre at Bennington College, The Lucille Lortel Theatre Music Theatre Lab: Immigrant Experiences at The New School, Lucille Lortel Awards and Playwrights' Sidewalk, Live at The Lortel (a video interview and podcast series), Internet Off-Broadway Database (IOBDB.com), Non-Profit Theatre Strategic and Management Services, and Subsidized Theatre Space. For more information, please visit www.lortel.org.



Related Stories
Mint Theater to Stream Archival Recordings of PHILIP GOES FORTH & DAYS TO COME Photo
Mint Theater to Stream Archival Recordings of PHILIP GOES FORTH & DAYS TO COME
Mint Theater Company will present the on-demand streaming of two archival recordings in honor of Mint's latest production at NY City Center Stage II, the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries ever: Becomes a Woman.
Interview: Michael Marrero & Julio Trinidad Bring New Streaming Play REPAIR to The Stu Photo
Interview: Michael Marrero & Julio Trinidad Bring New Streaming Play REPAIR to The Studios of Key West's 'StudioWorks'
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Michael Marrero and Julio Trinidad, the creative team behind the new streaming play 'Repair' at The Studios of Key West's 'StudioWorks'.
ELAINE STRITCH AT LIBERTY to Stream on BroadwayHD in March Photo
ELAINE STRITCH AT LIBERTY to Stream on BroadwayHD in March
Elaine Stritch At Liberty, the Tony Award-winner for Best Special Theatrical Event, will be available to stream on BroadwayHD worldwide beginning on March 1, 2023.
Abingdon Theatre Company to Present Screenings of Short Films APART & AS APPLE PIE Thi Photo
Abingdon Theatre Company to Present Screenings of Short Films APART & AS APPLE PIE This Week
Abingdon Theatre Company will present the screening of Abingdon Virtual’s premiere short films, “Apart” and “As Apple Pie.” See where to watch, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


American Idol's David Hernandez To Star In NAKED BOYS SINGING Off Broadway!American Idol's David Hernandez To Star In NAKED BOYS SINGING Off Broadway!
March 7, 2023

American Idol's David Hernandez is set to bare all again when he joins the off-Broadway return of the legendary Naked Boys Singing! beginning March 18th. David Hernandez made waves after being eliminated from season 7 of American Idol when his past as a stripper came to light.
spit&vigor Returns THE BRUTES To The Players For A Special Limited Engagementspit&vigor Returns THE BRUTES To The Players For A Special Limited Engagement
March 7, 2023

spit&vigor has announced an extremely limited special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee).
Thirdwing Explores Media Manipulation In New Drama TELEVISIONThirdwing Explores Media Manipulation In New Drama TELEVISION
March 7, 2023

After scoring a hit last season with the Disney union strike drama Burbank (called 'smart and entertaining' by Laura Collins Hughes of The New York Times), Thirdwing, will present the World Premiere of TELEVISION by Cameron Darwin Bossert beginning previews April 6 at the wild project. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 12.
Thalia Spanish Theatre Inc. to Celebrate International Women's Day With FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGEThalia Spanish Theatre Inc. to Celebrate International Women's Day With FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE
March 7, 2023

Thalia Spanish Theatre Inc. will present a free special event in celebration of International Women’s Day, Bilingual Round Table: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE.
Zora Howard and Bill T. Jones to Join in Conversation at Benefit Performance of HANG TIME at The FleaZora Howard and Bill T. Jones to Join in Conversation at Benefit Performance of HANG TIME at The Flea
March 7, 2023

Tickets are on sale now to support The Flea’s mission and get exclusive access to a cocktail reception, special benefit performance, and an intimate conversation between playwright and director of HANG TIME, Pulitzer-Prize Finalist Zora Howard and National Arts Award and Tony Award Winner Bill T. Jones on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
share