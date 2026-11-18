"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos & Video: Dee Dee Bridgewater Honored at 92NY With Tribute From Andre De Shields
During the event, Bridgewater was surprised by a performance of "Baby What You Want Me to Do," performed by Andre De Shields and Christian McBride.
Broadway star and jazz great Dee Dee Bridgewater was honored with the Inspiration Through the Arts Award at 92NY's Extraordinary Women Awards, hosted by ABC News Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang. You can now check out photos and video from the event!
During the event, Bridgewater was surprised by a performance of "Baby What You Want Me to Do," performed by Andre De Shields and Christian McBride, accompanied by pianist Mike King.
Bridgewater and De Shields have a shared history on Broadway, having starred together in the original Broadway production of The Wiz earlier in their careers.
Photo credit: Michael Priest Photography
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026
Photo Credit: Michael Priest Photography
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