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Broadway star and jazz great Dee Dee Bridgewater was honored with the Inspiration Through the Arts Award at 92NY's Extraordinary Women Awards, hosted by ABC News Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang. You can now check out photos and video from the event!

During the event, Bridgewater was surprised by a performance of "Baby What You Want Me to Do," performed by Andre De Shields and Christian McBride, accompanied by pianist Mike King.

Bridgewater and De Shields have a shared history on Broadway, having starred together in the original Broadway production of The Wiz earlier in their careers.

Photo credit: Michael Priest Photography

De Shields, <a href="/people/Christian-McBride/">Christian McBride</a>, <a href="/people/Mike-King/">Mike King</a> - <a href="/people/Dee-Dee-Bridgewater/">Dee Dee Bridgewater</a> Tribute" width="800">



92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026

92NY Extraordinary Women Awards 2026



Photo Credit: Michael Priest Photography

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 16% 2 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 11% 3 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 11% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 10% 5 Hayden Faulkner - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 9% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 13% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 11% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 4 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 7% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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