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You can now see photos from La Femme Theatre Productions' recent developmental workshop of VENGEANCE, a new psycho-comedy by Abigail Duclos, directed by Britt Berke, presented as part of the company's expanded Women in Agency Festival programming.

The workshop, held November 8–12 at CAM Studios in New York City, featured a cast of six: Sanjana Taskar, Simone Policano, Denise Kolodja, Imani Pearl, Monica Sanborn, and Ava Yaghmaie.

Following a random, unprovoked assault on the streets of New York City, a group of women gather to learn self-defense. Led by a spellbinding and seductive visionary, the class soon confronts two unsettling questions: "What's the worst thing somebody's ever done to you? What's the worst thing you've ever done to somebody else?"

VENGEANCE is a psycho-comedy about the seductive power of revenge, exploring what happens when the desire for justice begins to blur the boundaries between victim and aggressor.

The workshop represents the next stage in the play's development following its introduction at La Femme's inaugural Women in Agency Festival in 2025.

Photo credit: Mike Chiodo / Mikiodo Photo



LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance

LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance



Photo Credit: Mike Chiodo / Mikiodo Photo

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 WIllow Wilson - INTIMATE APPAREL Gallery Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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