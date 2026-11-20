"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: VENGEANCE Developmental Workshop at La Femme Theatre Productions
The cast featured Sanjana Taskar, Simone Policano, Denise Kolodja, Imani Pearl, Monica Sanborn, and Ava Yaghmaie.
You can now see photos from La Femme Theatre Productions' recent developmental workshop of VENGEANCE, a new psycho-comedy by Abigail Duclos, directed by Britt Berke, presented as part of the company's expanded Women in Agency Festival programming.
The workshop, held November 8–12 at CAM Studios in New York City, featured a cast of six: Sanjana Taskar, Simone Policano, Denise Kolodja, Imani Pearl, Monica Sanborn, and Ava Yaghmaie.
Following a random, unprovoked assault on the streets of New York City, a group of women gather to learn self-defense. Led by a spellbinding and seductive visionary, the class soon confronts two unsettling questions: "What's the worst thing somebody's ever done to you? What's the worst thing you've ever done to somebody else?"
VENGEANCE is a psycho-comedy about the seductive power of revenge, exploring what happens when the desire for justice begins to blur the boundaries between victim and aggressor.
The workshop represents the next stage in the play's development following its introduction at La Femme's inaugural Women in Agency Festival in 2025.
Photo credit: Mike Chiodo / Mikiodo Photo
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
LaFemme Theatre Productions - Women in Agency Festival's Vengeance
Photo Credit: Mike Chiodo / Mikiodo Photo
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