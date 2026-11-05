Photos: Terrence Mann and More at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 33

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rockers On Broadway 33 took place at SONY Hall. In conjunction with the PATH Fund, the event was highlighted by the appearance of Broadway icon Terrence Mann. Mann saluted Tim Curry and performed 'Sweet Transvestite' and 'I'm Going Home' from The Rocky Horror Show. Kiersten Hodges performed Michael Jackson's 'Human Nature,' and Bligh Voth and Pomme Koch performed 'Islands In The Stream' as a salute to Dolly Parton. See photos!

Brian Charles Johnson delivered a take on Duncan Sheik's 'Barely Breathing,' followed by Lauren 'LOLO' Pritchard and Gerard Canonico performing 'Don't Do Sadness / Blue Wind' from Spring Awakening. These fellow Spring Awakening cast members presented this special tribute, and accepted the Rockers On Broadway Lifetime Achievement Award in Music & Theatre on Sheik's behalf, which will be sent to his family. Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage performed 'All Cried Out,' while Tommy Brunett delivered a great take on Modern English's 'I Melt With You.' Alexa Ray Joel, a PATH Artistic Council member and stalwart Rockers member, delivered a terrific take on Parton's 'Jolene.'

Arts education took center stage with student performances, celebrating the BBK kids and their Rockers On The Rise initiatives. Program alumni Darryl Mahand and Matteo Russo-now adults-spoke passionately about the vital importance of arts funding, while Andrew Aydin from Rock The Vote brought a impactful moment of civic engagement to the evening.

Honoree Jeff Gerson was presented with his Ambassador of Rock Award by Donnie Kehr and sang with honoree Corey Glover on AC/DC's immortal 'You Shook Me All Night Long.' After the event's traditional auction, Lauren 'LOLO' Pritchard started off Act 2 with a riveting 'Crazy Train.' Justin Sargent, who just joined as the new lead singer for Skid Row, performed Bon Jovi's 'Livin' On A Prayer.'

Glover was presented with his award and performed 'Heaven On Their Minds' from the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, which Glover first performed 23 years ago. Vernon Reid, his partner in Living Colour, joined him onstage for a rocking version of 'Cult Of Personality,' which had the SRO crowd standing and singing along. Willie Nile closed the event with 'Good Lovin'.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming