Photos: THE EMPORIUM Cast in Rehearsals for Off-Broadway Run
See the cast featuring Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar, Eva Kaminsky, Patrick Kerr, Derek Smith, Joe Tapper, and Cassia Thompson in rehearsals ahead of the premiere!
Rehearsals are underway for Classic Stage Company’s New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium, adapted and completed by Kirk Lynn and directed by Rob Melrose. The Emporium will run from April 30 – June 7, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. See photos of the company in rehearsals here!
Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium will feature Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar, Eva Kaminsky, Patrick Kerr, Derek Smith, Joe Tapper, and Cassia Thompson.
More than 75 years in the making, an unfinished work by one of America’s greatest dramatists takes the New York stage at last. The Emporium unveils Thornton Wilder’s final play, brought to life through playwright Kirk Lynn’s masterful completion. As a young man journeys through the city and beyond, he encounters a world of wonder, meaning, and the elusive truths of life itself. Wilder’s long-unseen masterpiece is finally ready to be discovered, offering a rare chance to experience a new work from a legendary voice.
The creative team for Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Cat Tate Starmer (Lighting Design), Darron L West (Sound Design), and tbd casting co./Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (Casting).
Photo credit: Allison Stock
Cassia Thompson, Derek Smith, Eva Kaminsky, Kirk Lynn , Joe Tapper, Rob Melrose, Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar, and Patrick Kerr
Cassia Thompson, Derek Smith, Eva Kaminsky, Kirk Lynn, Joe Tapper, Jill Rafson, Rob Melrose, Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar, and Patrick Kerr
Candy Buckley and Mahira Kakkar
Derek Smith, Candy Buckley, Eva Kaminsky, and Mahira Kakkar
Joe Tapper, Candy Buckley, Patrick Kerr, Eva Kaminsky, Mahira Kakkar and Derek Smith
Derek Smith and Cassia Thompson
Candy Buckley, Joe Tapper, Patrick Kerr, Eva Kaminsky, Derek Smith, and Cassia Thompson
Rob Melrose, Derek Smith and Cassia Thompson
Cassia Thompson and Joe Tapper
Joe Tapper and Cassia Thompson
Joe Tapper and Cassia Thompson
Kirk Lynn and Rob Melrose