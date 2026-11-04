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Photos: Sandy Duncan, Michael Urie and More at Abingdon's 34th Anniversary Gala

Vanessa Williams, Hannah Cruz, and Samantha Pauly performed as part of the evening's cast.

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Get an inside look at Abingdon Theatre Company's 34th Anniversary Gala, Ever Forward, Ever Evolving: 34 Years of Breaking Boundaries,  honoring Sandy Duncan, John Gasdaska, and Michael Urie. The event took place on Monday, November 2, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom.

Among the cast of Ever Forward, Ever Evolving: 34 Years of Breaking Boundaries was Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Hannah Cruz (Chess), Jacob Dickey (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Kyle Ramar Freeman (Titanique), Aisha Jackson (The Great Gatsby), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Meecah (Hamilton), Samantha Pauly (The Great Gatsby), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Carolina Rial (NBC's The Voice), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Nyla Sostre (MJ: The Musical), Alyssa Wray (ABC's American Idol), and Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud), with special guest Vanessa Williams (West End's The Devil Wears Prada).

Chad Austin directed the evening, Robbie Cowan served as music director, and previous Artist-in-Residence Reynaldo Piniella was the evening's auctioneer, with a surprise appearance from Dave Droxler.

Photo credit: Shawn Salley



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